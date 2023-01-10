These 4 Zodiac Signs Are The Boldest Of Them All

Are you someone who impulsively speaks their mind and takes action on their passions? Or do you prefer a slower and more cautious approach in life? Some people are more naturally confident and courageous than others — and while there are many factors that contribute to our personality quirks, astrology might have some influence, too. If you were born under one of the boldest zodiac signs, then perhaps your willingness to take a risk is simply part of your cosmic makeup.

There are plenty of astrological signifiers that can highlight a person’s brazen side, but a solid place to start would be to peep at the dominant elements in your birth chart. Each element in astrology has its own unique set of characteristics — and in the case of the feisty fire zodiac signs, they’re all about taking action, expressing themselves freely, and zealously pushing forward in life. Check out what planets or houses in your astrology chart are ruled by fire signs to get an idea of where your boldest and most boisterous qualities might be expressed.

If you want to explore these traits a little more deeply, it’s also helpful to check out the activity of the red-hot planet Mars. Mars in astrology is named after the Roman god of war, so its energy is intrinsically bold and fearless. It rules our sense of drive, passion, and even physical strength. That said, if Mars is making some intense astrological aspects with other planets or is placed in an especially notable or high-energy part of a birth chart, it could point toward someone having a more audacious and unabashed way of moving through the world and interacting with others.

When it comes to charging ahead on things, the four boldest zodiac signs tend to be a little more daring and dauntless than the rest of us. Read on to see if your sign made the list.

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21 - April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Headstrong, impulsive, and incredibly impassioned, Aries are definitely one of the boldest zodiac signs of the bunch. These sassy and single-minded leaders are fearless in the face of danger, and they always seem to find the energy necessary to overcome obstacles and fight for what they believe in. Ruled by the motivated planet Mars, these fierce fire signs enjoy jumping head-first into new endeavors, and they can’t help but follow their passions when a spark of inspiration gets ignited in them — if they feel it in their heart, they have to take action!

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Brave-hearted Leo is the sign symbolized by the regal lion, so you can guarantee these powerful cosmic kitties are as bold and fearless as they come. Ruled by the sun in astrology, Leos are known for their confidence, courage, and enthusiasm, so they’re not shy about expressing themselves or embracing their passions. They also love to be the center of attention — so whether they’re donning a flashy statement piece at a party, taking a strong stance on an important issue, or valiantly charging forward on their most grandiose plans, Leos aren’t afraid to be bold, brazen, and unabashed.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The only member of the zodiac on this list who isn’t a fire sign is our dear Scorpio, symbolized by the cosmic scorpion. As one of the water zodiac signs, Scorpios tend to be fueled by their emotions more so than pure passion — but they get their undeniable bold streak from their traditional ruling planet Mars. This planetary influence imbues them with their single-minded sense of ambition and unshakable tenacity. Stealthy Scorpios may not be as flashy or outgoing as some signs are, but their quiet confidence, dauntlessness, and decisiveness make them one of the boldest and bravest of the bunch.

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Symbolized by the aspirational archer, Sagittarians are known for being bold, boisterous, and brimming with passion. These free-spirited adventurers aren’t afraid to take risks or act on impulse — in fact, experiencing new things and being spontaneous gives them exactly the exhilarating type of thrill they crave. Sagittarians are always looking to broaden their horizons, so you can often find them zealously sharing their ideas about the world or pushing others to challenge their beliefs in the name of growth.