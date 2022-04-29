A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on April 28, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Hailey Bieber's Thong-Dress Was Her Best Met Gala Look Ever, End Of Discussion

In honor of Monday’s fashion Super Bowl, we’re looking back at some of our favorite looks from the pink carpet over the years. From J.Lo’s naked “fire” dress in 2015, to Kim K’s dripping “wet” Mugler look, to yes, Bieber’s iconic exposed thong gown. This year’s theme will be “Gilded Glamour,” so get ready for lots of sparkle and heavy metals. And while we’re always psyched to see what Rihanna dreams up for the event, with all the bangin’ pregnancy looks she’s been sporting lately, this year’s look promises to be an all-timer. Read More

The Latest

The 14 Best New Beauty Launches From April

This month, our editors found the primer of their dreams, a blush that delivers that “I spent all weekend outside” summer glow, and a Biossance x Reese Witherspoon set. Read More

Your May Horoscope Is Here — See What Mercury’s Retrograde Means For Your Sign

Next month will be all about self-discovery and prioritizing your needs, but your carefully-laid plans may get a little walloped when Mercury begins its retrograde in Gemini on the 10th. After we survive that, though, the end of May provides the perfect backdrop to focus on your romantic partnerships, and maybe even take things to the next level. Read More

Britney Spears’ Fiancé Sam Asghari Says Their 5 Dogs Witnessed His Proposal

In a rare interview, Asghari called his “extravagant” proposal “overdue,” saying “it was the right time like four years ago maybe.” He also said he did it “the best way possible,” without providing literally any details beyond the fact that their pooches witnessed it all, so may you take that kind of blind confidence with you into the weekend. Read More

Must Reads

4 Things To Do & 3 To Avoid During April’s New Moon Solar Eclipse

Tomorrow’s “black moon” is all about shaking things up, so prepare for some plot twists, and don’t worry about your to-do list too much. Read More

Leah McSweeney Is Embracing The Chaos

The RHONY star knows that parts of her memoir, Chaos Theory, read like storylines from Euphoria. In it, she revisits her drug-fueled teen years when she vacillated between the NYC club scene, rehab stints, and AA meetings; procured urine from friends to skirt drug tests; and had her first sexual experience with two women after consuming acid and liquor in ninth grade. Euphoria “was making my heart race, so I had to turn it off because it’s just too similar,” she said. Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

Things are speeding up. Read More

More Good Stuff