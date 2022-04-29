Astrology
Your April 29 Zodiac Sign Daily Horoscope For 2022
Things are speeding up.
Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, April 29, 2022.
As the solar eclipse on Saturday approaches, it might already feel like things are moving at a faster pace. But with the moon in enthusiastic Aries and chatty Mercury moving home to quick-witted Gemini later this evening, things won’t be slowing anytime soon, at least not until Mercury retrograde arrives in a couple weeks.
With change in the air and planets in Aries and Gemini, it’s a great time for exploring something new. Mercury in Gemini encourages us to open our mind towards novel ideas and approaches. Meanwhile, the Aries moon squares off with transformative Pluto in Capricorn late this afternoon. This Moon-Pluto aspect pushes us to shore up our courage and put an end to anything that’s become stagnant or currently holding us back.
By tonight, the moon leaves Aries and moves into comfort-seeking Taurus, which invites us to take some time out of our day to nourish ourselves. If we’re feeling anxious, tired, or stressed, the Taurus moon encourages us to slow down and enjoy things that are pleasurable, like good food, music, or a pretty view.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
You might be considering spending some money on a training course or some new tech. Research your best options so you can make sure you’re getting the most for your dollars.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
You might need to reel in your spending a bit and take a peek at where your money is going. Perhaps there’s a service or subscription you’re paying for that you no longer need.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
You have much to get off your chest now. If you’re not happy with a friend or something they did, you’re ready to talk about it today. Having this discussion can help you with letting it go.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
You’ve been so busy as of late and today offers you some welcome downtime. Let your brain take a break. If you have to work, you’ll be able to get the most done by keeping distractions down.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Be mindful of rushing headlong into a new projects or the tasks currently on your to-do list. Give yourself more time to reach your goals. You’ll feel a lot less pressure if you move slow.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Don’t allow someone’s negativity to pull you down today. Be protective of your peace of mind and happiness. Besides, there’s more important things for you to focus on now.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Avoid beating around the bush with someone today. If you want something to change or improve for the better, it’s important to speak up and be honest about it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
It might feel like you’re chasing your tail today trying to get everything done. What’s something that you can afford to delegate or take off your desk altogether? You can’t do it all.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
You’re encouraged to be more selective about the things you want. If an opportunity or situation doesn’t sit right with you, it’s OK to say so or negotiate for something better.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
As if you weren’t already busy, you’ll find that your schedule may get even more hectic. If you’re not able to get to everything on your list, that’s OK. Your happiness and well-being come first.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Avoid listening to or watching programs that bring your vibe down. Indulge in things that make you feel good like a comedy or some upbeat tunes. What do you like to do for fun?
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
You could encounter someone today that challenges you based on your ideals or values. It’s important to be open but it’s also important to stand behind what you believe.
