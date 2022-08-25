Life
Bustle Newsletter: August 25, 2022
On the side part's comeback, why Rihanna is selling ketchup, and more.
A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on August 25, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.
Kim K Has Chosen A Side In The Battle Between Middle & Side Parts
As we established here in the newsletter last week, Gen Z was flat-out wrong about the side-part thing. They’re still good! And as if right on cue, for the first time in a very, very long time (like, pre-babies era), Kim K is rocking one again, so you know it won’t be long before cool girls everywhere are going back to their side-parting ways. Read More
The Latest
Yes, Rihanna's Fenty Ketchup Is Real
Do I selfishly wish Rihanna was announcing new music this week rather than this ketchup/lip gloss hybrid situation? Yes, yes I do. (And also, it’s still unclear to me if the actual ketchup packets are safe to consume?) But it seems like she’s living her best life RN — and really working the big pants moment — so I won’t hold it against her. Read More
20 Easy Ideas For Swirl Nail Art That You Can Do At Home
Unlike summer’s other very fun and equally colorful nail art trend, swirl nails are *actually* pretty easy to DIY and require minimal artistic ability — just a good color combo. Sorry to your boss in advance; you’re probably going to be distracted by how good your nails look. Read More
Must Reads
Did TikTok Kill The BeautyTube Star?
Once upon a time, aka about seven years ago, you might have spent a full 32 minutes watching a BeautyTuber meticulously apply 24 products to their face to achieve a smokey eye look. But now, thanks to TikTok’s influence, shorter-form videos are all the rage, which also tends to result in more simplistic makeup tutorials. But maybe that’s a good thing? Read More
Hailey Bieber's "Brownie Glazed Lips” Are A Combo Of These 2 Products
From the gal who brought you glazed donut nails *and* glazed donut skin care now comes her newest icing-forward look, “brownie glazed lips,” which are like a ‘90s lined lip with an updated spin. They’re super easy to re-create, but probably would not stand up to eating an actual glazed dessert. Read More
Megan Thee Stallion Dressed Up As Sailor Moon On Stage Like An Absolute Legend
The rapper has previously talked about her love of anime and her songs occasionally include references to her fav shows, but this Sailor Moon homage is next level. Pre-order your Halloween costumes for you and your hot girl crew now. Read More
Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope
Get ready for an extra flirty evening. Read More