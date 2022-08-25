Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, August 25, 2022.

Passion and romance are in the air today as the moon remains in spicy and charismatic Leo. La luna is joined by wounded Chiron in Aries and charming Venus in Leo by the latter part of the day, making for an enjoyable evening. Together, this planetary pair inspires you to wear your heart on your sleeve, whether it’s bravely showing up as your full and authentic self, or finding/being in love.

Come later tonight, the good vibes continue when chatty Mercury moves into peace-loving Libra. With Mercury in Libra, the focus turns to things that please and arouse the senses like beauty, art, music, and fashion. Of course, this also means that the mood for the evening will be extra flirty. Meanwhile, the value of clear and effective communication will be important as partnership and healthy relating are encouraged.

Towards the end of the evening, the Leo moon gets into some friction with surprising Uranus in Taurus. Look to this cosmic combination for creative inspiration or the courage to try something new.

You’re feeling extra flirty and attractive. Expect this to work in your favor when it comes to making a love match or rekindling the spark with your sweetheart. Step out of your comfort zone.

Your home holds a wealth of treasure for you. Being in the comfort of your own space is just what you need, as well as time with family. Moving or redecorating could be successful too.

You’re inspired to expand or tap into your artistic gifts. Experimenting with different art mediums is encouraged, as is developing some new skills. Meanwhile, romance is stirring up again.

If there’s something that you need to get off of your chest, say it loud and say it proud. You’ll feel good about yourself in a way that helps you to be more confident.

You’re shining so brightly today that you can’t help but to attract good things to you — whether they’re related to business or pleasure. Keep an eye out for something good headed your way.

It may be time to re-up your spiritual toolkit. Are there some affordable options that you can treat yourself to? Consider a free yoga class or DIY calming bath recipe.

If it’s been a while since you’ve connected with your friends, today is a perfect today to reach out. Sometimes community is the only thing that can put a smile on your face.

You might feel like disappearing or making yourself scarce today. Being in a happy state of solitude is good for you. It will help you in get in touch with the visionary within you.

Don’t be shy in calling on friend’s wisdom or support. Chances are if you take it, you’ll put yourself in a promising situation or get the outcome that you want.

You should end up being in a very good mood today. There may be some information landing in your inbox regarding your career, or an exciting new opportunity, that will make you cheer.

You’re ready to grow and take yourself to some new heights. Start pairing up with the people that can help you do it like a trainer, instructor, or a collaborative partner.

Planning and preparation are the biggest objectives for you today. Consider the steps you need to take for the goals you want to reach in the next quarter. Write them down.

