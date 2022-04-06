Here's Your Horoscope For April 6, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, April 6, 2022.

There’s fast-paced and lively energy in the air today with the moon still stationed in quick-witted Gemini. Near the start of the day, the moon teams up with the sun in enthusiastic Aries, followed by a meeting with whip-smart Mercury in Aries by the late afternoon. This cosmic combination lends us optimal timing for starting a new project or activity. Of course, the day could also be ripe for heated debates and breaking reports.

Come the evening, the Gemini moon meets up with supportive Saturn in Aquarius, which encourages us to work alongside others in executing an idea or overcoming a difficult issue. We’re reminded that there’s strength in numbers.

A little later in the evening, the energy gets a bit scattered as the moon in Gemini faces off with Jupiter and Neptune in dreamy Pisces. While this energy can be helpful for creative ideas and interests, it can also leave us feeling adrift or anxious. Good thing the moon meets up with Mars in innovative Aquarius shortly afterward. This Moon-Mars aspect encourages us to channel our mental energy into something fun or exciting if we’re not feeling our best. Physical movement or fresh air might help too.

In pursuing your goals, this could be a good time to register for a training or class geared towards learning a new skill. Too, if you want to put an idea on the stage, take time to refine it.

In what way can you use your influence or clout to help someone or pay it forward? Sharing some of your resources with others is just one way that you can make a difference.

It’s all about your community and who you know, especially if you’re trying to execute a plan or achieve an important goal. At the same time, don’t lose hope or faith.

If you’re not feeling too energetic, try to give yourself enough time to relax or to complete tasks. On another note, your intuition is razor-sharp today. Use it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might be delighted to find out that you and your partner or someone you’re in business with are on the same page when it comes to plans for the future. Don’t doubt the bond.

Be mindful of being too humble today as you’re deserving of all the attention, praise, or rewards that you get. A business partnership may be especially gratifying.

An opportunity to teach or educate people on something you know a great deal about could be in the works for you. Don’t let self-doubt hold you back. You have something valuable to share.

Try to remain focused on dealing with the things you have control over, like your living space, your inbox, or your peace of mind. It’s a good day for tidying up and making things more manageable.

Romantic energy is percolating today. Let your flirty side out to play. You don’t have to go full throttle with it but you should make an effort. Meanwhile, fun with someone you love is needed.

When offering feedback or criticism today, try to do it with compassion or care. Aside from that, focusing on your well-being is also your homework for the day.

Your brain is abuzz with ideas and creativity. Expect to come up with something juicy, whether it’s a new project or a solution to a problem. Trust your genius.

It could be a good time for making a home-related purchase or putting your pre-loved goods up for sale. If it’s possible, treat yourself to a simple pleasure (like takeout).

