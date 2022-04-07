Here's Your Horoscope For April 7, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, April 7, 2022.

We may be feeling more moody or tenderhearted today when the moon moves home to empathetic Cancer by the late morning. During the days when la luna is transiting through this introspective sign, it’s usually a time when we turn inward and find ourselves focusing more on what we’re feeling, as well as our private life.

With the moon in Cancer meeting up with compassionate Venus in Pisces by late this afternoon, we’re encouraged to set some time aside out of our day to rest, tend to our loved ones, or do anything that feels emotionally comforting. With kindness and care being emphasized today, we’re also encouraged to be nurturing or giving towards others.

Meanwhile, enthusiastic Mercury in Aries teams up with supportive Saturn in Aquarius for most of the day. Paired with the moon in Cancer, it could be a good time for developing creative ideas or sharing heartfelt advice or encouragement. It can also be a good day for speaking up on behalf of others or participating in a cause or activity that we care deeply about.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be feeling like keeping a low profile today, as you’re encouraged to slow down and reflect. Staying connected to family and your intuition will help you through any rough patches.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’ve been looking to plan or host an event, expect the right people to show up when you need them. Additionally, don’t be afraid to call in a favor. The resources you need are a text or email away.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Doing work that involves connecting to or working with the public? Expect positive reviews or a show of appreciation. If looking for a new job, you could uncover a ripe opportunity.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your confidence is sky high today as you find yourself ready to take a leap of faith or follow your heart. Whatever direction you feel called to go in, you’ll find yourself exactly where you need to be.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could have a heart-opening moment with a partner or someone that’s dear to you. Your vulnerability is a strength and the key to a stronger connection. On another note, get some rest.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Because of the times that you’ve helped others or paid it forward for someone, you could find yourself on the receiving end of the generosity or compassion today. You deserve it.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could see some level of improvement or resolution with a work-related matter. A relationship with a co-worker might get better, too. Everything seems like it’s going as it should.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re in a flirty or romantic mood. It could make you feel good to do something good for your sweetheart. If dating, stay positive. Someone that’s right for you is on the way.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Furnishing your home with something pretty or making a special meal for yourself or someone you love could bring you a bit of joy today. Giving from the heart feels good, too.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Making a negotiation or deal with someone leads to something promising or successful. Also, if you need to have a heart-to-heart with someone, now’s your chance.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’ve got a side hustle going or you’re looking for one, today could be productive. On another note, self-care is necessary today. Do something good for yourself.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your charm and talent are hard to beat. If there’s something you want, it will be hard for someone to say no or turn you down. Make sure you’re asking for what you truly desire. Don’t settle for crumbs.

