Here's Your Horoscope For April 8, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, April 8, 2022.

The moon continues to hang out in tenderhearted Cancer today. La luna is bringing attention to what we’re feeling and it’s not uncommon to feel a little moody around this time. However, there’s some feel-good energy in the air too, if we want to take advantage of it. We can find the happy vibes by doing things like sharing a meal with a loved one, watching a heartwarming movie, or giving back to the community.

With the moon teaming up with innovative Uranus in Taurus this afternoon, this can also be a good time for moving forward with the next phase of a plan or project. We might find ourselves especially focused on tasks involving food or finances, our living space or situation, or someone with whom we share a deep bond.

Thanks to Mercury in quick-thinking Aries teaming up with Mars in future-forward Aquarius today, we should be able to think on our feet and find solutions or fixes to any challenges or problems that we might encounter today. This Mercury-Mars aspect can also be helpful when it comes to trying something new or outside-the-box.

Is it time to reorganize your bedroom or another space in your home? Rather than buying new things, try switching things around a little. It could help the area feel like new.

Spontaneity is the key to success for you today. Instead of overthinking a decision or reaching out to someone, just go ahead and do it. There’s a strong chance you’ll like the results.

Your individuality is an asset. Keep this in mind today if you’re feeling any pressure to keep up with what everyone else might be doing. For now, just keep doing you.

You might be feeling more confident today about trying a new approach or taking yourself down a new path. It’s good to step outside of your comfort zone from time to time.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Having enough solitude or alone time is the only way you’re going to be able to get anything done today. Turn your notifications off and your away message on if possible.

You might have a breakthrough or lightbulb moment about how to best execute a goal or bring a dream to life. Hint: start with your community. Folks will be ready to help.

Take a chance in asking for or applying for something that you want. More than likely you’ll get a yes. However, you won’t really know unless you just go ahead and try.

A stirring chat or chance encounter with someone could offer you the kind of encouragement or inspiration that you need to follow your heart or make an important decision.

Is there something hanging around your home or office that you need to get rid of? Are there some tears that you need to shed? Let it go so that you can make space for new things.

A romantic evening with your bae keeps the sparks going. If you’re single and dating, a love connection could be found in an unexpected place. Meanwhile, a creative collaboration is successful.

You’re encouraged to listen a little more to your body today. If you’re feeling off, consider if you need to reset your body’s clock or put more care towards your mental well-being.

Fun is the most important item on the menu today. You could have a good time delving into creative pursuits or mediums or discovering a new activity. Try something you’ve been wanting to do.

