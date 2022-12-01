Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, December 1, 2022.

There’s a mutable mashup of planets today with the moon in sleepy Pisces, Mars (retrograde) in buzzy Gemini, and the sun, Mercury, and Venus all in over-the-top Sagittarius. As a result, you might feel like you’re being pulled in too many directions, which can be draining or perplexing or both.

If you’ve got important tasks to do and can afford to wait, the cosmic weather for tonight lends a you a little bit more energy and structure. That’s because Venus in Sagittarius will be meeting up with levelheaded Saturn in Aquarius while the moon moves to enthusiastic Aries. Otherwise, your time is best spent on creative activities and entertainment.

“Keep it simple” is the motto for today. Don’t wear yourself out.

If you’re dealing with social fatigue, you might need to lay low for a bit.

Be picky about the commitments or events you say yes to today.

Don’t deny yourself the support you need.

Respect your own limits to keep your stress levels low.

Don’t skimp on self-care. Nourish yourself.

Your faith or patience may be tested today. Get centered and find your calm.

Your community will be there when you need it to be.

Be practical about deadlines and tasks. Don’t take on more than you can deliver.

Exercise compassion today. You’ll do a great deal of good.

Don’t veer away from who you are. Show up fully as yourself.

Don’t be shy about stepping up and taking the lead. You know what to do.

