Astrology
Daily Horoscope For December 1, 2022
Here’s how to navigate the planetary chaos.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, December 1, 2022.
There’s a mutable mashup of planets today with the moon in sleepy Pisces, Mars (retrograde) in buzzy Gemini, and the sun, Mercury, and Venus all in over-the-top Sagittarius. As a result, you might feel like you’re being pulled in too many directions, which can be draining or perplexing or both.
If you’ve got important tasks to do and can afford to wait, the cosmic weather for tonight lends a you a little bit more energy and structure. That’s because Venus in Sagittarius will be meeting up with levelheaded Saturn in Aquarius while the moon moves to enthusiastic Aries. Otherwise, your time is best spent on creative activities and entertainment.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
“Keep it simple” is the motto for today. Don’t wear yourself out.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
If you’re dealing with social fatigue, you might need to lay low for a bit.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Be picky about the commitments or events you say yes to today.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Don’t deny yourself the support you need.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Respect your own limits to keep your stress levels low.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Don’t skimp on self-care. Nourish yourself.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Your faith or patience may be tested today. Get centered and find your calm.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Your community will be there when you need it to be.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Be practical about deadlines and tasks. Don’t take on more than you can deliver.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Exercise compassion today. You’ll do a great deal of good.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Don’t veer away from who you are. Show up fully as yourself.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Don’t be shy about stepping up and taking the lead. You know what to do.
