Here's Your Horoscope For Today: December 10, 2020

In this Dec.10 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon finishes out her stay in partnership-oriented and balance-seeking Libra today. Though with the Libra moon battling it out with aggressive Mars in Aries and multiple planets in hardnosed Capricorn, it could be hard to find the balance we need or get along with others. Love planet Venus in fearless Scorpio teams up with transformational Pluto in Capricorn in the early morning. The best way to handle this is by dealing with relationship related issues head-on and being honest with ourselves about what we need to change.

When the moon moves to Scorpio by the late evening, we should find ourselves in the mood to draw inward and sit with our deepest feelings. With the help of the Scorpio moon, we're given the courage needed to face our fears and the determination needed to break through obstacles. Since the moon will be stationed in Scorpio, which thrives on intimacy, for the next couple of days, we're reminded that vulnerability can be a strength.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your December 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

There's no need to play tough today if you're feeling more tender and vulnerable than usual. Let people know how they can support you. If helping others, give from the heart, not ego. If apologies are in order, give them.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might be carrying a lot on your shoulders today, but know that you don't have to soldier through things on your own. Teaming up with others could ease your burdens. Be open to constructive feedback.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

If you're not happy with the way things are today, complaining about it might not be best way to go. What are some tangible and accessible ways that you can do your part to change things around?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

It could be hard trying to keep up with the demands of your personal and professional life. That's why it's so important to take a breather and do something that is nourishing to you. Make time for joy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might be eager to share your opinions or information about yourself today that might be best kept under wraps for now. If you need to share, confide in your closest friends. Take some time to unplug.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might pride yourself on your self-sufficiency and ability to handle things on your own, but do you always need to? It's time to call on your friends and your community. It's OK to admit you need help.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Getting involved in drama, especially the petty kind may seem like it's unavoidable today but it is avoidable. Not that you need to be a pushover, you don't. You just need to exercise your authority with some maturity.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You could feel a strange mix of being wired and tired today, which is why you'll do best by going with the flow rather than trying to force yourself to do anything. Take time to enjoy something pleasurable.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might feel pressured to give people attention that you just don't have the energy to give today. Try not to feel bad if you need to pull back for a bit. On a different note, be mindful of comparing yourself to your peers.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today you're reminded that you can't be all things to all people. Keep that in mind if you're being unnecessarily hard on yourself. Instead, seek out the people who love you no matter what.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Be mindful of worrying about things you can't control today. Try to remain present and handle what you can control. You might be surprised to find out you have more power than you think.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today might not be the best time to make rushed financial decisions, as it's better to think about the long term instead. If a financial matter is troubling you, try not to be discouraged. Things will work out.

