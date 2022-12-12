Here's your daily horoscope for December 12, 2022.

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, December 12, 2022.

You might notice an uptick in energy and enthusiasm today. That’s because the moon is in cheery Leo while the sun remains in joyful Sagittarius. No matter if work or play is on the schedule for the day, you can expect some good vibes. The afternoon is especially good for catching up with friends, holiday shopping, and team-based projects.

Towards the evening the Leo moon meets up with buzzy Mars in Gemini and bumps into unpredictable Uranus in Taurus a few hours later. Together, this cosmic combo makes for some good brainstorming energy as well as late-night fun.

It might feel like your creativity is at a hundred today. Do something bold with it.

Some face time (or FaceTime) with family will warm your soul.

Put your love for connection and conversation to work today. Folks want to hear from you.

A money- or job-related matter takes a positive turn.

There may be love in the air today, though it isn’t necessarily romantic. You might feel particularly inspired by a passion project.

It might be a good idea to step away from the noise and the crowds today. Carve out some quiet time.

You might need to lean on others for the enthusiasm or energy you need right now.

Expect to be rewarded for how hard you’ve been working lately — and yes, that reward could be monetary.

People are noticing your skills and intellect. Is there a book, podcast, or curriculum in your near future?

Your business savvy will come in handy today.

People in your life want to see you thrive. You’re not alone, Aquarius.

Take time to appreciate all you’ve done thus far.

