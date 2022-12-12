Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For December 12, 2022
Monday’s never felt so good.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, December 12, 2022.
You might notice an uptick in energy and enthusiasm today. That’s because the moon is in cheery Leo while the sun remains in joyful Sagittarius. No matter if work or play is on the schedule for the day, you can expect some good vibes. The afternoon is especially good for catching up with friends, holiday shopping, and team-based projects.
Towards the evening the Leo moon meets up with buzzy Mars in Gemini and bumps into unpredictable Uranus in Taurus a few hours later. Together, this cosmic combo makes for some good brainstorming energy as well as late-night fun.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
It might feel like your creativity is at a hundred today. Do something bold with it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Some face time (or FaceTime) with family will warm your soul.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Put your love for connection and conversation to work today. Folks want to hear from you.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
A money- or job-related matter takes a positive turn.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
There may be love in the air today, though it isn’t necessarily romantic. You might feel particularly inspired by a passion project.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
It might be a good idea to step away from the noise and the crowds today. Carve out some quiet time.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
You might need to lean on others for the enthusiasm or energy you need right now.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Expect to be rewarded for how hard you’ve been working lately — and yes, that reward could be monetary.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
People are noticing your skills and intellect. Is there a book, podcast, or curriculum in your near future?
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Your business savvy will come in handy today.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
People in your life want to see you thrive. You’re not alone, Aquarius.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Take time to appreciate all you’ve done thus far.
Want to learn more? Check out your December 2022 monthly horoscope.