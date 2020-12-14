Here's Your Horoscope For Today: December 14, 2020

In this Dec.14 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

Change is in the wind thanks to today's astro-weather. That's because today marks the December 2020 new moon in philosophical and adventurous Sagittarius, the last eclipse of 2020. Since eclipses trigger significant life changes, this Sagittarius eclipse, aims to help us change our worldview and self-limiting beliefs. Between the eclipse and value-driven Venus in Scorpio teaming up with visionary Jupiter in Capricorn, we're called to make sure we're living our life by our values. Doing so may mean doing some hard yet necessary work.

Though with confusing Neptune in Pisces also in the mix, it could be difficult to see things clearly now. As Sagittarius is the truth-seeker of the zodiac, it may be necessary to speak the truth or take an honest look at a situation under this eclipse. It could also be a good idea to hold off on making any major decisions for the next few days until the intensity of the eclipse wanes. By the late evening, the moon moves to pragmatic Capricorn, helping us to ground ourselves and prep for the work we need to do. Later, Mercury's meeting with ambitious Mars in Aries gives us focus.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your December 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

You don't have all the answers, and this is OK. Not having the answers means you're open to learning and seeing things with a different perspective. Flexibility is needed now, but don't compromise your core values.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20).

Today could bring a catharsis, as you're pushed to address and release emotions that you've been holding on to for too long. Be mindful of avoiding the truth. Expect people who love you to hold you accountable.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

If a relationship or a partnership is ending now, try to see it as necessary to your growth, rather than overidealizing the connection. Level-up with those who can either take you to the next level or level-up with you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

While there's still room for improvement, today pushes you to give yourself credit where it's due. This may mean trusting yourself enough to make some big career-related moves. With health, take care of you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Love is on the menu now as a juicy romance or creative project could land in your lap. Either way, know that being your authentic self will lead to your success. If your heart isn't in something anymore, let it go.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

There could be a big change developing on the home front, as you could be making a new addition to the family or seeking to move. Overall, it's time to deepen and strengthen your roots. Begin within.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

It could be easy to worry about the future and the things you have yet to do, but for now you're being pushed to focus on what's right in front of you. A different take, approach, or skillset can reveal options.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

If a job is ending now, chances are that you were already checked out or seeking to move on. You're just getting the opportunity to catch up to yourself. You're talented. Stop shortchanging yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You could find yourself feeling like a wild horse being set free today. Though where you go is not about how fast you move. It's about taking the time and care you need to make sure you're getting to the right place.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You could be feeling anxious now because you may not be able to see every single step in front of you. This is why you're being challenged to develop more faith. Do your work and trust that it's paying off.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

With all the hustle you've been putting in, your reputation precedes you. This could bring a flurry of opportunities and new alliances. Some friendships or affiliations may need to end so that you can flourish.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You're due for a big growth spurt with your career, which could highlight an achievement or the need to move on to something more fulfilling. Whichever way you decide to go, believe in yourself.

