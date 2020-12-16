Here's Your Horoscope For Today: December 16, 2020

In this Dec.16 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon rounds out her stay in practical, hardworking Capricorn. While some of us may be in the mood to work and handle business, the rest of us could still be feeling sluggish and burned out. With the Capricorn moon facing off with ambitious Mars in Aries in the morning, there could be some frustration in the air with tackling our to-do lists. As such, it'll be important to employ patience and not feel pressured to rush things or take everything on at once. If handled well, this Moon-Mars combo can give us the determination and focus needed to hit our goals for the day.

Come the afternoon, when the moon meets up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn, we may need to address something we've been avoiding if we're going to be able to move forward. At the same time, this Moon-Pluto mashup could also have us fixating on things beyond our control. If so, we'll need to make sure that we redirect or repurpose that energy into something more useful.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your December 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It could feel like the world is on your shoulders today. Act with integrity, but be mindful of setting unrealistic or unobtainable goals. You don't need to impress anyone.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Aries.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20).

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could be on the fence about something today, which could be zapping your energy dry. For now, put your energy solely into the things you're passionate about. Not every opportunity should be pursued.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Taurus.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You may be eager to go after an opportunity or see something you've been planning through. However, insecurity or self-doubt could get the best of you. Lean on those you trust for encouragement.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Gemini.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Don't let the detractors or haters deter you from what you're trying to accomplish. If there's anyone who's capable and competent, it's you. Pat yourself on the back for how far you've come.

Here's whtat December 2020 has in store for Cancer.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might have lots on your plate, but all work and no play makes for a very dull and burned out Leo. Take projects with a slow and steady approach and put some things off for another day.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Leo.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

A sudden expense could be causing you some frustration and putting a damper on your fun. If so, know that the situation is only temporary. A viable solution to the problem will reveal itself.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Virgo.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Perhaps a roommate or family member could be getting under your skin today. While you may want to avoid a conflict, addressing the issue head on will help. Speak up and you'll be heard.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Libra.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could feel like you're having a hard time catching up to yourself today. Slow down a bit and focus on only a few things at a time. Your time is precious. Treat it as such.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Scorpio.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

When it comes to romance, now's not the time to settle. Don't be afraid to ask for more in love as there's a strong chance you'll get it. With your creative talents, know your worth.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Sagittarius.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be feeling more moody or sensitive than usual. If that's the case, today could be a good time for you to step back a bit and spend some quality time with yourself. Don't feed the frustration.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Capricorn.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your thoughts could all over the place today, which could frazzle your nerves. While you shouldn't avoid things you need to pay attention to, you should take care of you. Friends can offer calm.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Aquarius.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It might seem like a plan isn't coming together the way you want, especially if it involves your finances. However, with some creativity or ingenuity, you can find a solution.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Pisces.