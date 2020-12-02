Here's Your Horoscope For Today: December 2, 2020

In this Dec. 2 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon remains stationed in tenderhearted Cancer, keeping the focus on how we're feeling and the overall mood of the day. At the start of the day, we could be feeling a bit cranky or extra tender as the moon in Cancer faces off with wounded Chiron in Aries. The best way to deal with this energy is to try not to take things too personally and making time for self-care. Though for some of us, this Moon-Chiron combo pushes us to acknowledge where it hurts and seek out the necessary healing. For others, it could mean stepping up to the plate in providing the healing.

By the afternoon, the Cancer Moon teams up with innovative Uranus in Taurus which can help pull us out of the doldrums or the emotion ocean. This Moon-Uranus combo can be good for engaging activities that are forward thinking, emotionally freeing, and creative.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your December 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Your circuits might be fried now, making it the perfect time to pull inward and focus on getting yourself grounded and centered. Lean on your loved ones if needed. Don't let small or petty things weigh you down.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Be mindful of being too self-sacrificing right now in dealing with others or your day-to-day. Don't let guilt or insecurity be what drives your actions. A new approach is needed.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You might be seeking praise or applause today. However, the only person's validation you need right now is your own. Be proud of what you have (all of it) as no one else can do what you do.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You should start to see some progress today when it comes to making whatever you've been envisioning a real thing. Though if you want to succeed, you'll need to be confident in yourself. Blaze that trail.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

If something isn't coming together the way you want, don't force it and try not to sweat it. Hold your vision, but work on detaching from the outcome and allow things to take shape as they need to, in their own time.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Be mindful of comparing yourself or your progress to what your peers are doing. You are where you are for a reason. Don't allow others to distract you or pull you off your path. Seek out those that encourage you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

It could be hard not to take things personally today, particularly where your expertise or integrity is concerned. Remember, you don't have anything to prove. If the criticism doesn't apply to you, let it fly.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You don't have to be the hero, Scorpio. Keep this in mind today before you overcommit yourself and risk burning yourself out. Not everything needs to be your responsibility. Take back your freedom.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You may need to get honest with yourself when it comes to an intimate connection or your blocks to getting the intimacy you want. Trying to ignore what you're feeling will only lead to trouble. Face your fears.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You may need to be realistic about what you can or cannot do when it comes to providing assistance to others. You don't always have to be the rescuer or the fixer. How can you get better at asking for help?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

If you're feeling some burnout, now's not the time to add more to your plate. What can do that's productive and self-nurturing at the same time? Meanwhile, if offering feedback, keep it constructive.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You may need to watch your spending today. Take care that you're not using new stuff to make up for something you're not getting emotionally. Get creative in seeking out joy. Friends can help.

