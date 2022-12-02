Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For December 2, 2022

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, December 2, 2022.

After the weird and frustrating energy that this week has delivered, today provides a break from the chaos. The moon is in enthusiastic Aries, which might put some extra pep in your step. Towards the evening, la luna meets up with the sun in lighthearted Sagittarius, adding to the upbeat vibes.

The only caveat for the day? Active Mars (the planetary ruler of Aries) is still retrograde in chatty Gemini. With the moon stationed in Aries, people may want to share their spicy hot takes and unwarranted opinions which could fuel unnecessary drama. The best way to avoid the fray is to stay focused on anything fun or inspiring.

If the holiday spirit hasn’t hit you yet, that could change today. Get festive!

Everyone else might be go, go, go, but you need to move slowly today.

Chat it up with a friend. There’s nothing like sharing some laughs with someone who just gets you.

Take a moment to acknowledge what you’ve accomplished this year.

Shake up your routine a little. Let your creative side guide you. It knows exactly what you need.

You need some one-on-one time with someone close to you. Make the time.

It’s a good day to connect with people, whether for business or otherwise.

Expect to hear about some money coming your way soon.

Romance is in the stars for you tonight. Go get ‘em, tiger!

You might be in a big homebody mood today. Enjoy your little cocoon.

You might be looking for some hands-on activities to get into, like mini golf or bowling. Set up a playdate with a friend.

Your time is valuable. Make sure to treat it that way.

