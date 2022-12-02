Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For December 2, 2022
The stars are shining down on you today.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, December 2, 2022.
After the weird and frustrating energy that this week has delivered, today provides a break from the chaos. The moon is in enthusiastic Aries, which might put some extra pep in your step. Towards the evening, la luna meets up with the sun in lighthearted Sagittarius, adding to the upbeat vibes.
The only caveat for the day? Active Mars (the planetary ruler of Aries) is still retrograde in chatty Gemini. With the moon stationed in Aries, people may want to share their spicy hot takes and unwarranted opinions which could fuel unnecessary drama. The best way to avoid the fray is to stay focused on anything fun or inspiring.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
If the holiday spirit hasn’t hit you yet, that could change today. Get festive!
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Everyone else might be go, go, go, but you need to move slowly today.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Chat it up with a friend. There’s nothing like sharing some laughs with someone who just gets you.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Take a moment to acknowledge what you’ve accomplished this year.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Shake up your routine a little. Let your creative side guide you. It knows exactly what you need.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
You need some one-on-one time with someone close to you. Make the time.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
It’s a good day to connect with people, whether for business or otherwise.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Expect to hear about some money coming your way soon.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Romance is in the stars for you tonight. Go get ‘em, tiger!
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
You might be in a big homebody mood today. Enjoy your little cocoon.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
You might be looking for some hands-on activities to get into, like mini golf or bowling. Set up a playdate with a friend.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Your time is valuable. Make sure to treat it that way.
Want to learn more? Check out your December 2022 monthly horoscope.