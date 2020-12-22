In this Dec. 22 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

For those of us that might be looking for some holiday cheer, the cosmos delivers today when the moon in enthusiastic Aries teams up with love planet Venus in happy-go-lucky Sagittarius in the late morning. When the moon is in Aries, we usually find ourselves feeling charged up and ready to go. On the downside, we could get a little too charged up, which could cause us to be impatient or impulsive.

But on the bright side, having the moon in this fiery sign can give us the motivation we need to tackle a big project or break new ground, especially as Capricorn season has us feeling more ambitious. With Venus in Sagittarius in the mix, we're not only encouraged to follow our heart but we're also encouraged to have some fun doing it.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your December 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

You probably haven't felt as inspired as you might feel today in a while. If so, go with it as it could help you bring some brilliant ideas to life. If you need a boost, seek out the people and things that uplift you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20).

You might prefer to keep things low-key and behind the scenes now. That's a good thing because you could use the rest. Meanwhile, you could receive an unexpected financial boost or gift.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

It's all about your friends today, Gemini. Reach out and connect with the people that fill you up. That said, in what way can you also be a blessing to others today. Keep the good vibes flowing.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You could experience a win today on the job front, either by way of some extra cash, a new gig, or recognition. Regardless, acknowledge just how hard you've been working. It's paying off.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Romance could be heating up for you today, as online or long-distance connection could turn into something more. Even if romance isn't on the menu, you're encouraged to indulge in things that make your heart sing.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

If it's been a while since you've connected with your loved ones, today's a good day to pick up the phone or jump on FaceTime. Financially, things are looking up, too. Just try not to overspend.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might not realize just how much of a positive impact you make on others, but you do. As such, you're being called to share what you know. You could make the right impression on the right people.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

If you've been worried about finances, you could receive some encouragement or a sign of improvement today. If job hunting, this could be a good day to put in applications. Believe in the power of you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You've got just the right amount of charm and wit to bring just about whatever you please to your doorstep now. Though the key here is being particular about what you want. Hint: listen to your heart.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might be feeling a little more introverted and introspective today, making it a good idea to pull back from the grind and take it easy. Spend some time nourishing yourself and filling up your cup.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

It's all about who you know today as both joy and opportunity could come by way of the people in your community. With your popularity on the rise, don't be afraid to tout your resume or sing your own praises.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your star shines at work today, which could bring you some sort of accolades or a step-up in some way. If looking for a new gig, you're encouraged to remain aligned with your values as it will bring success.

