Here’s Your Horoscope For The Holiday Weekend: December 24-27, 2021

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for the holiday weekend, December 24-27.

The weekend gets off to a rough start. Unyielding Saturn in Aquarius faces off with unstable Uranus in Taurus on Christmas Eve for one final time this year. While the goal of the Saturn-Uranus square is to fuel change and progress, there could be some stress to contend with due to uncertainty in the air.

With some of us having to change or cancel plans for the holidays, we’ll be able to keep the stress to a minimum by being flexible and putting our health and well-being first. The moon will be in quick-witted and thoughtful Virgo this weekend encouraging us to be conscientious and resourceful.

Come Saturday, values-driven Venus (which is still retrograde) meets up with intense Pluto in Capricorn for a second time. As such, we might find ourselves focusing more on the past and what we’ve lost this year. With the help of the Virgo moon, Venus retrograde, and inspirational Neptune in Pisces, we’re reminded that we can still improve our circumstances and build something better for the future. With the moon entering partnership-oriented Libra on Sunday morning, we’re called to work together to do it.

By Monday, the moon is still in Libra, encouraging us to find a balance between work and play.

You’re focused more on your goals than anything else. Don’t get discouraged if you’re not yet where you want to be — you’re getting there. For now, be grateful for how far you’ve come. A loved one offers encouragement.

You’re ready to make some big moves when it comes to your career. Instead of focusing what can go wrong or what might not happen, focus on what can go right. Check your assumptions at the door.

You’re called to pause from your busy schedule and spend some time getting grounded and refocused. Give your mind a break. Now’s not the time for trying to have everything figured out. Let yourself play.

It’s time to switch up and change how you usually approach your relationships. If you want more out of them, it’s time to have some uncomfortable but necessary discussions. Where do you need to open up and where do you need more boundaries?

If you’ve been feeling like you’ve been carrying way too much on your shoulders, it’s probably because you have. Look to ways that you can better prioritize your time, whether it’s asking for help or walking away from a stressful environment.

You’re encouraged to spend time putting yourself first this weekend. You don’t have to be the problem solver or helper right now. Let your joy be your main focus. Treat yourself to something pretty or sweet.

You might be dealing with a super low bandwidth right now. Don’t feel obligated to do family-related things, especially if it’s something that stresses you out. You’ll find more peace being with yourself or people that make you feel good.

You might be tempted to deal with your problems alone, but you don’t have to. Call on your friends. Look to support from your community. People will show up for you if you ask. Have faith that you will get what you need.

Watch that you don’t overspend this weekend. Look for options or items that are affordable or budget-friendly. As you’re being pushed to adopt better habits and a happier lifestyle, remember that less is more. Simplify your life.

As you take time to express gratitude for what you have, give thanks to yourself for doing your best this year despite how many odds were against you. Appreciate to your body for keeping you together and keeping you going. You are a gift.

You can have appreciation for the past but you don’t have to dwell on it. Give yourself permission to let go of something that you’ve been holding on to for too long. An emotional catharsis could pave the way for moving on.

It might be better to meet up with people virtually rather than in person this weekend. It will help with keeping your anxiety levels low. Meanwhile, the lines of communication are open now when it comes to repairing a friendship. Send a text.

