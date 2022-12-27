Here's your daily horoscope for December 28, 2022.

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, December 28, 2022.

Capricorn season can sometimes be harsh, and over the past couple of days, you’ve probably felt it. However, with the moon stationed in gentle Pisces today, there’s an opportunity for you to rest, regroup, and tap into more encouraging energy.

There’s a delightful mix of planets today in Pisces and Capricorn, which includes a meeting between committed Venus in Capricorn and soulful Neptune in Pisces. This can be a good day for enjoying heartfelt connections, uplifting art and entertainment, or a necessary timeout.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Before you move on to the next big thing on your list, have a moment of gratitude for how far you’ve come.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Taking a fun workshop or vibing with some new people can help you beat the boredom.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Money on your mind? Talk to an expert or seek out some helpful advice.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Need to get away? It might be time to pack your bags and go visit a loved one or a friend.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Consider taking a mental health day.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Some romantic fun could offer you a welcome change of pace.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Try to prioritize your health and well-being. Maybe you need a vent session with someone you love.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Writing by hand or making something crafty can be therapeutic.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’ve been concerned about money, support might come by way of your family or community.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might reconnect with someone from your past. Expect a happy outcome.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Prioritizing quiet time or meditation could benefit you spiritually and creatively.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Catch up with a friend, especially if you’re looking for some feel-good energy.

Want to learn more? Check out your December 2022 monthly horoscope.