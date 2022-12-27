Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For December 28, 2022
There’s a delightful mix of planets in Pisces and Capricorn.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, December 28, 2022.
Capricorn season can sometimes be harsh, and over the past couple of days, you’ve probably felt it. However, with the moon stationed in gentle Pisces today, there’s an opportunity for you to rest, regroup, and tap into more encouraging energy.
There’s a delightful mix of planets today in Pisces and Capricorn, which includes a meeting between committed Venus in Capricorn and soulful Neptune in Pisces. This can be a good day for enjoying heartfelt connections, uplifting art and entertainment, or a necessary timeout.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
Before you move on to the next big thing on your list, have a moment of gratitude for how far you’ve come.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Taking a fun workshop or vibing with some new people can help you beat the boredom.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Money on your mind? Talk to an expert or seek out some helpful advice.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Need to get away? It might be time to pack your bags and go visit a loved one or a friend.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Consider taking a mental health day.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Some romantic fun could offer you a welcome change of pace.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Try to prioritize your health and well-being. Maybe you need a vent session with someone you love.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Writing by hand or making something crafty can be therapeutic.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
If you’ve been concerned about money, support might come by way of your family or community.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
You might reconnect with someone from your past. Expect a happy outcome.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Prioritizing quiet time or meditation could benefit you spiritually and creatively.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Catch up with a friend, especially if you’re looking for some feel-good energy.
Want to learn more? Check out your December 2022 monthly horoscope.
This article was originally published on