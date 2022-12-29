Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For December 29, 2022
Congratulations, you made it through the first 24 hours of Mercury retrograde.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, December 29, 2022.
The moon enters fast-paced Aries early this morning, but with active Mars (Aries’ planetary ruler) and Mercury currently in retrograde, you might feel like the cosmos has slammed on the brakes.
While this slowdown might be extra frustrating, it can provide you with the opportunity to reassess your plans or goals for the upcoming weeks. And with Mercury meeting up with Venus in Capricorn early this morning, it can be great time for catching up on work or reconnecting with people.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
Don’t be too quick to rush ahead with a plan or idea. Take care of what’s already on your plate.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
If you’re uncertain about something, that’s OK. Now’s not the time to set anything in stone.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Review your money goals. If they seem daunting, start small and go from there.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
You have a chance to make money with someone you’ve worked with before.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
If you’re feeling overwhelmed, it’s time to rethink your priorities.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
A love connection or old passion could be rekindled.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
A tough conversation may need to be had with your partner or a family member.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
You might experience frustration when trying to accomplish simple of tasks. Don’t force it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Try to not to go overboard with your spending.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
It might be hard to reach a rational decision if you’re too emotionally invested in the subject.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
What helps you to relax or clear your mind? You may need to put those tools to work today.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
An old friend may reach out to you with a message you need to hear, but will you be able to receive it?
Want to learn more? Check out your December 2022 monthly horoscope.