Here's your daily horoscope for December 29, 2022.

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, December 29, 2022.

The moon enters fast-paced Aries early this morning, but with active Mars (Aries’ planetary ruler) and Mercury currently in retrograde, you might feel like the cosmos has slammed on the brakes.

While this slowdown might be extra frustrating, it can provide you with the opportunity to reassess your plans or goals for the upcoming weeks. And with Mercury meeting up with Venus in Capricorn early this morning, it can be great time for catching up on work or reconnecting with people.

Don’t be too quick to rush ahead with a plan or idea. Take care of what’s already on your plate.

If you’re uncertain about something, that’s OK. Now’s not the time to set anything in stone.

Review your money goals. If they seem daunting, start small and go from there.

You have a chance to make money with someone you’ve worked with before.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed, it’s time to rethink your priorities.

A love connection or old passion could be rekindled.

A tough conversation may need to be had with your partner or a family member.

You might experience frustration when trying to accomplish simple of tasks. Don’t force it.

Try to not to go overboard with your spending.

It might be hard to reach a rational decision if you’re too emotionally invested in the subject.

What helps you to relax or clear your mind? You may need to put those tools to work today.

An old friend may reach out to you with a message you need to hear, but will you be able to receive it?

