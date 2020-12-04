Here's Your Horoscope For Today: December 4, 2020

In this Dec. 4 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

Following a slow and somewhat somber start to the day with the moon in moody Cancer in opposition to serious Saturn in Capricorn in the early morning, the moon moves into warm, playful Leo shortly afterward. This will brighten the mood and perhaps bring a little holiday cheer with it. By the late afternoon, the Leo moon teams up with chatty Mercury in optimistic and fun-loving Sagittarius, encouraging us to find humor and inspiration where we can.

With the moon and Mercury teaming up with wounded Chiron in Aries in the evening, we're reminded just how much humor and playfulness can heal. At the same time, the Mercury-Chiron match-up encourages us to use our words to uplift ourselves and others. By tonight, when the Leo moon squares off with innovative Uranus in Taurus, creativity and ingenuity is favored.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your December 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today calls for giving yourself extra pampering and doing things that fill you up with inspiration and good vibes. Creative projects could be a source of healing if you make joy your priority.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might be feeling a bit tender and introspective today. If so, take time to nourish yourself and spend time with those you consider family. Sprucing up your space can also brighten your day.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You've got a lot on your plate today. Though when it comes to your ideas, you've got something golden. Conversations and connections could bring promising or interesting information. Share what you know.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

If it's been a while since you've treated yourself to something nice, today's a good day to do it. You could also receive good financial news or recognition for a job well done. Whatever you do, know your worth.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You're in a fun, flirty kind of a mood today, and if romance is what you're looking for, there's a strong possibility you can find it. When it comes to your creative gifts, you're unstoppable. Feed your heart.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You're in a low-key mood today, which is a cue to pull back and take a much-needed break. In what ways can you create a sanctuary for yourself? Your connection to your spiritual self needs some attention.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You get by with the help of your friends now, so reach out for a lifeline. You've got people in your corner who want to see you thrive, so practice the art of receiving. Also, your brilliance makes a big impact on others.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You're focused on your goals and ambitions today, making it the perfect time to get started on something you've been planning or making decisions that involve your future. You know what you're doing. Go with it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Has it been a while since you've done something to enjoy yourself? If so, today could bring you an opportunity or two to do something that uplifts your spirits and restores your faith in something bigger. Believe in you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might be craving some intimacy and tenderness, making it a good time to spend quality time with your partner and connect with those you love. Single? You could attract someone intriguing.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

It's all about who you know, as you're encouraged to partner up with people on a professional and personal basis. Opportunities could come by way of your network. Too, be the light you want to see in the world.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You're reminded of how much you bring to the table and how capable you are. Keep that in mind when negotiating any sort of work-related opportunity. Meanwhile, release the need to control what you cannot.

