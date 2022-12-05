Here's your daily horoscope for December 5, 2022.

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, December 5, 2022.

The moon is in Taurus today. As a result, you’ll either find yourself in the mood to work hard or kick back and relax.

However, today feels like a bit of a mixed bag, with la luna getting friction from unpredictable Uranus in Taurus and unyielding Saturn in Aquarius. Trying to tackle your to-do list might seem useless — unless you’re willing to take a fresh approach and practice plenty of patience.

Executing a goal doesn’t happen overnight. It takes time. Stay on track.

Practice the art of receiving today. Keep an open heart and open mind. It’s OK to need support.

Seek out the company of someone who knows how to make you smile.

What can you do to spread some good vibes or a little holiday cheer today?

Pay no attention to the haters. Celebrate your accomplishments.

Honor your boundaries and your principles.

Don’t let anyone put too many demands on your time and energy if you can help it.

Find refuge in the people around you. You don’t have to go it alone.

What do you need to do to create a schedule or routine that actually works for you?

Don’t shrink yourself. Embrace all that you are.

You may need to lean on someone that you call family.

A conversation with the right person could lead to something exciting. Make the first move.

