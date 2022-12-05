Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope for December 5, 2022

You’ll need all your patience.

Here's your daily horoscope for December 5, 2022.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, December 5, 2022.

The moon is in Taurus today. As a result, you’ll either find yourself in the mood to work hard or kick back and relax.

However, today feels like a bit of a mixed bag, with la luna getting friction from unpredictable Uranus in Taurus and unyielding Saturn in Aquarius. Trying to tackle your to-do list might seem useless — unless you’re willing to take a fresh approach and practice plenty of patience.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Executing a goal doesn’t happen overnight. It takes time. Stay on track.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Practice the art of receiving today. Keep an open heart and open mind. It’s OK to need support.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Seek out the company of someone who knows how to make you smile.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

What can you do to spread some good vibes or a little holiday cheer today?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Pay no attention to the haters. Celebrate your accomplishments.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Honor your boundaries and your principles.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Don’t let anyone put too many demands on your time and energy if you can help it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Find refuge in the people around you. You don’t have to go it alone.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

What do you need to do to create a schedule or routine that actually works for you?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Don’t shrink yourself. Embrace all that you are.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You may need to lean on someone that you call family.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

A conversation with the right person could lead to something exciting. Make the first move.

