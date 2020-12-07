Here's Your Horoscope For Today: December 7, 2020

In this Dec. 7 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

Although the moon is in analytical and detail-oriented Virgo, it might be hard to focus today, as the Virgo moon faces off with the confident Sun and chatty Mercury in big-picture Sagittarius. This mean we'll need to be selective about what we choose to engage with today, as there could be plenty distractions to throw us off course. However, this Virgo-Sagittarius planetary combo does have its upside, lending us the flexibility and adaptability needed to get past roadblocks or solve problems.

By late tonight, the moon makes an opposition to dreamy Neptune in Pisces, making it a perfect time to take it easy rather than trying to do too much. At the same time, because Virgo and Pisces are zodiac signs that pride themselves on helping others, this can be a good time for activities that involve caring for or supporting others.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your December 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Be mindful of spreading yourself too thin today. Aside from your most pressing responsibilities, try to focus on what you're truly invested in. When you identify what that is, give yourself some breathing room.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Aries.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your romantic life takes the spotlight today. If a connection is budding, be mindful of letting your insecurities or worries about the future sabotage something that could be promising. Stay in the present moment.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Taurus.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're usually a people person, but you might find people to be rather draining today. Try and uphold your commitments, but be mindful of people pleasing. Your well-being is more important.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Gemini.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You've been working super hard lately and with all that's on your plate now, today is no different. That said, try not to be too hard on yourself if something doesn't go according to plan. Stay flexible. Protect your joy.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Cancer.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You may be looking to spend money today on something fun, but it might be better to be more practical with your cash. If you do need to buy anything, focus on functional rather than fun.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Leo.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You and a family member or roommate may not be on the same page today. If you're looking to address the issue, exhibiting kindness and vulnerability on your part will go a long way. You don't always have to be right.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Virgo.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It could be hard for you to focus or stay on track today which is why you may need to do what you can and save the rest for another day. Speaking of rest, you could use some. Don't sweat the small stuff.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Libra.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It could be easy to compare and contrast yourself to your friends or your peers today, but be wary of thinking the grass is greener on the other side. Instead, focus on you and what's special about you. Practice gratitude.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Scorpio.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're focused on your goals today, but be mindful of discussing your plans before they're complete or making statements you can't quite back up. Know it's OK to say no or take a wait-and-see approach.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Sagittarius.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your worries could be trying to get the best of you today, but try not to overthink things. If you don't have the answers, allow them to come to you in their own time. What can you best do right here and now?

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Capricorn.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

A friend could get under your skin today, or you could find being on social media more trouble than it's worth. That said, be choosy about what you give your time and energy. Focus on your top priorities instead.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Aquarius.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could be offered the opportunity to collaborate with someone professionally, but before you agree to anything, do your research. Too, don't promise more than you can deliver. Meanwhile, ignore the haters.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Pisces.