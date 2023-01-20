Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For January 20, 2023
Welcome to Aquarius season.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, January 20, 2023.
Aquarius season kicks off today, centering the need for change and the power of community. With la luna currently in enterprising Capricorn and a new moon happening on Saturday, this can be a good time to envision what you might want to create in the near future. The timing is also useful for closing out unfinished business.
Toward the afternoon, the moon meets up with change-making Uranus in Taurus, encouraging a new approach towards achieving your goals. Consider what you might need to do differently, whether it’s learning to ask for help or rearranging your priorities.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
Your popularity soars. Expect glowing feedback or a welcoming invitation to join a new community.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
An opportunity may arise to share your talents or what you know. Work your magic.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
You’re ready to move on from the past. The future looks bright.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
A discussion may be necessary with regards to shared finances or something deeper.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Is it time to bring on some help so you’re not so tired or overwhelmed?
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Prioritize self-care today. Plan something fun or romantic.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
In what ways do you need to show up more authentically? Listen to your heart.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Home and family enter the spotlight. Do you need to touch base with someone or have a heart-to-heart?
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
When it comes to your marketable skills, where do you need to improve? Also, a financial negotiation may reach a resolution.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
You’re encouraged to focus on yourself today. Just make sure to do it in a gentle and loving way.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Your new year has finally begun. What are you bringing with you and what are you leaving behind?
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
It might be hard to find the motivation or optimism you need. Lean on your friends.
Want to learn more? Check out your January 2023 monthly horoscope.