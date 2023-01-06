Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For January 6, 2023

Under tonight’s full moon, emotions will bubble to the surface.

Here's your daily horoscope for January 6, 2023.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, January 6, 2023.

Under today’s full Wolf moon in Cancer, your emotions might be heightened, leading to much-needed catharsis. Issues concerning family, security, and emotional wellbeing are highlighted at this time. You might be sorting out something related to one of these areas or having a much-needed heart-to-heart with yourself.

Something from the past or an issue you’ve been putting off could resurface now. It’s time to address it. Full moons are an optimal time for letting go, moving on, and gaining closure.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Don’t neglect your emotional self-care.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

It could be time to clear the air with someone.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your insecurities could be triggered today. Identifying what you’re feeling and why can be helpful.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Be wary of listening to the naysayers. Trust your gut.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

What do you need to establish a healthier work-life balance?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Let someone know that you appreciate them.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You extend so much grace to others. Now, it’s time to extend some to yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You’re in need of a different perspective. Talk to someone that can help you find it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Avoid swallowing your feelings.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You may experience a defining moment or turning point within a relationship.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

It might feel like you’re finally over the hump with regards to your wellness or your professional life.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

If you’ve been doubting yourself, you might be ready to release the fear and make a bold move.

