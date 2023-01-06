Here's your daily horoscope for January 6, 2023.

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, January 6, 2023.

Under today’s full Wolf moon in Cancer, your emotions might be heightened, leading to much-needed catharsis. Issues concerning family, security, and emotional wellbeing are highlighted at this time. You might be sorting out something related to one of these areas or having a much-needed heart-to-heart with yourself.

Something from the past or an issue you’ve been putting off could resurface now. It’s time to address it. Full moons are an optimal time for letting go, moving on, and gaining closure.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Don’t neglect your emotional self-care.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It could be time to clear the air with someone.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your insecurities could be triggered today. Identifying what you’re feeling and why can be helpful.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Be wary of listening to the naysayers. Trust your gut.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

What do you need to establish a healthier work-life balance?

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Let someone know that you appreciate them.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You extend so much grace to others. Now, it’s time to extend some to yourself.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re in need of a different perspective. Talk to someone that can help you find it.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Avoid swallowing your feelings.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You may experience a defining moment or turning point within a relationship.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It might feel like you’re finally over the hump with regards to your wellness or your professional life.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’ve been doubting yourself, you might be ready to release the fear and make a bold move.

Want to learn more? Check out your January 2023 monthly horoscope.