Here’s Your Horoscope For July 2022

This July is all about letting your heart guide you to new heights. The month will begin on a sensitive note when Mercury enters Cancer on July 5, influencing you to take an intuitive rather than intellectual approach to life. Once energetic Mars barges into grounded Taurus on the same day, your drive and motivation will become slow and steady. You’ll be moved to focus on progress rather than initiating new plans. An ambitious full moon in Capricorn will rise on July 13, creating the conditions to finally achieve that goal or milestone you’ve been working toward this year.

Get ready for intimate changes in your romantic life, too. Starting July 17, the tender energy of Venus in Cancer will increase your need for intimacy and nurturing connections, but watch out for increased feelings of greed or jealousy. Once Mercury — the planet of mindset and communication — enters Leo on July 18, you will feel inspired to follow your heart over your head. This, however, could allow your pride to interfere with your ability to compromise. Chiron retrograde will begin on July 19, nudging you to reflect on insecurities relating to your identity and appearance, and how you can empower yourself to love your imperfections.

Thankfully, the start of radiant Leo season on July 22 will boost your confidence. The seasonal shift will encourage your loved ones to sustain your fire when you doubt yourself. Under the new moon in Leo on July 28, new opportunities to follow your inner child will inspire you to put your happiness first. Reflect on the moments where you missed out because you didn’t believe in yourself as Jupiter — the planet of luck and expansion — begins its retrograde through Aries on the same day.

Happy birthday, Leo!

You’re on the brink of achieving a huge career milestone. This will give you the confidence boost you need to start prioritizing your joy over your work. It’s time to start living for the thrill again; get excited about hobbies and passion projects that inspire your inner child. However, brace yourself for Jupiter retrograde on July 28, which will push you to reflect on who you are and how you’ve grown this year.

Your biggest challenge this month will be to work on communicating after your feelings have been hurt. Open up instead of emotionally shutting down, listen to others, and widen your perspective on how you can honor your feelings without ignoring other people’s. The new moon in Leo on July 28 will encourage you to engage in inner-child healing by believing in yourself more and working on your self-esteem.

Welcome the physical, emotional, and financial support that comes through others this month. You’ll notice the more you demonstrate your commitment to being a better version of yourself, the more other people will want to support you. Once Mercury moves into Leo on July 19, you’ll feel pushed to keep an open heart and optimistic outlook without ignoring red flags in conversations.

Love is in the air! Get ready to spend more one-on-one time with your loved ones this month. Your top priority will be to open yourself up to deeper levels of trust and intimacy. Receiving more attention and care from others will influence you to consider whether your relationships have become codependent. Self-acceptance is the key to feeling safe and loved while maintaining healthy boundaries.

Your hard work will finally pay off this month. You’ll reach a personal goal relating to your work life or wellbeing that will ease the pressure of responsibility you’ve been feeling. As we approach Leo season on July 22, you’ll notice that your loved ones are making a bigger effort to support your happiness by encouraging you to be who you are unapologetically.

It’s time to stop being the friend that takes care of everyone and allow people to comfort you. Embrace the love you receive from others without questioning it. Lower your walls to express yourself authentically with the people you trust. This month, you'll face new opportunities to explore your nature and understand why you have a subconscious instinct to disguise your true feelings.

After spending so much time building a solid foundation in your life — a comfortable home environment, harmonious familial relationships — it’s time to turn your focus toward your friendships. Your social life will become more active, putting you at the center of your community, when the Leo season begins on July 22. But first, Chiron retrograde will encourage you to reflect on any arising insecurities in your close partnerships on July 19.

You may be clinging to a belief, even though life has shown you that your intuition isn’t always accurate when your emotions are involved. It’s time to start seeing things for how they are instead of what you want them to be. Your difficult start to the month will be lightened by the beginning of Leo season on July 22, which will turn your focus toward shining in your workplace and learning how to be a leader and example for others.

This July, your focus will be on healing from the past. Allow yourself to explore the depths of your feelings instead of denying yourself the freedom to feel deeply. Your commitment to your inner healing will pay off, allowing you to believe in yourself, be truthful about your experiences, and feel as strong and confident on the inside as you appear to be externally.

Trusting people and setting boundaries in your relationships will feel easier this month thanks to your newfound clarity on who you are and what you deserve. After the full moon in Capricorn on July 13, your focus will turn toward surrounding yourself with people who understand and value you. If someone has broken your trust this year, you might have to make an extra effort to be vulnerable and keep an open heart.

If you’ve recently felt frustrated that you aren’t making progress in your life, it’s time to acknowledge the limiting beliefs prohibiting your personal growth. During moments of self-doubt and insecurity, lean on your best friend or partner for support, and remember that this doesn’t make you any less independent or capable.

This month, your long-held manifestations may finally actualize, bringing a satisfying end to a period of all work and no play. You can finally change your focus. Celebrate the time and effort that went into your dreams coming true. Then, call balance back into your life by taking it easy with work, following your heart, and giving your love and support to the people around you who need a confidence boost.