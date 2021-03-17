Here's Your Horoscope For Today: March 17, 2021

In this daily horoscope for March 17, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon remains stationed in Taurus today. As such, we're more likely to seek out people and things that we enjoy and feed our souls. Handling financial affairs is also a top priority. However, the Taurus moon starts the day off in a gridlock with community-oriented Saturn in Aquarius. As a result, we could feel some frustration or sadness around our sense of security, getting our needs met, or being able to connect with others.

The good news? This Moon-Saturn combo will show us where we need to be more diligent with our self-care, self-sufficiency, and setting better boundaries. With assertive Mars in chatty Gemini also in today’s planetary mix, we may need to speak up for ourselves or others or address an issue head on. That said, Mars in Gemini encourages us to be flexible in our decision-making or approach as it could help us for the better.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your March 2021 monthly horoscope.

Be mindful of comparing yourself to your peers today. You're on your own path for a reason. Instead of worrying about what you don’t have, redirect your focus to something more productive.

Your confidence may be a bit shaky today, especially in terms of achieving a goal. Try not to be too hard on yourself. Be confident in what you have to offer. Now’s not the time to be humble.

You might not be feeling as optimistic or hopeful as you usually do today. Know that your joy is in your own hands. Make the time and effort to find what uplifts and inspires you.

You often give to others, but today pushes you to confront any fears that you have around receiving. Work on filling your cup. You can start by taking the time out you need.

You're focused on your goals today, making it necessary to keep your distance from the naysayers. Trust yourself. Friends could offer some much needed encouragement.

You might have lots that you'd like to tackle today, but you could be met with delays or frustration. Do what you can rather than spreading yourself too thin.

A romantic connection may not be able to offer you the depth you crave, making it necessary for you to be honest with yourself (and them) about what you want versus what you're getting.

You may not see eye to eye with someone today, which could open up an old wound for you. What do you need to do to empower yourself? Don’t let your emotions drive the situation.

It might be hard not to obsess or think too heavily about things now, but for the sake of your well-being, you may need to detach a bit. Your partner or a good friend could offer you a healthy distraction.

You may be questioning yourself or your talents, wondering if you have anything of value to offer. You do. Commit to affirming that for yourself every day.

You may be feeling more tender or moody today, though you might not want to reveal that to others. Give yourself permission to be authentically where you are. You can't always soldier on.

Your mind could be anxious or heavy today, making it impossible to focus or even connect with people. Take ownership of your feelings, but be mindful of subscribing to outworn narratives.