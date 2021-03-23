Here's Your Horoscope For Today: March 23, 2021

In this daily horoscope for March 23, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon completes her stay in tenderhearted Cancer during the first portion of the day, putting the emphasis on what we’re feeling. With the moon opposing powerful Pluto in Capricorn by the late morning, those feelings may be intensified for better or worse. The best way to handle this Moon-Pluto combo is by channeling into things that require some patience and determination. By the late afternoon, the energy lifts a little as the moon moves to fun-loving Leo. With the moon in Leo, the focus turns to our passions, as well as the need to fully be ourselves.

Though with Mercury in intuitive Pisces facing off with aggressive Mars in Gemini, miscommunication and misunderstandings are abound. In order to skirt around any unnecessary drama, we may need to be mindful of what we say and avoid letting our egos get the better of us. As such, today might be one of those days when it’s better to actively listen than trying to force our thoughts onto others. By late tonight, the Leo moon teams up with love planet Venus in enthusiastic Aries. Together, they encourage us to step away from the fray and seek out the people and things that bring us joy.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your March 2021 monthly horoscope.

It could be easy to focus on what others may or may not be doing, but today calls on you to focus a little more on yourself. If feeling heavy or annoyed, make joy your priority.

Be mindful of falling into the trap of comparing yourself to others. Take time to pull inward and practice gratitude for what you do have. You’ll find you actually have more than you thought.

You might feel like you have to impress someone or prove yourself in terms of your skills or expertise. You don’t. You just need to be your naturally witty self. That’s what people will appreciate.

You could easily create a story about things that have yet to manifest and the ways in which it can all go wrong. Or, you can focus on what you do have right now and how you can make the most of that.

While you might want to involve yourself with movements or causes on behalf of your friends or community, the truth is that your circuits are fried. That said, take time out to nourish yourself.

Today asks you to follow your intuition today, especially where work- or goal-related decisions are concerned. Meanwhile, people could be demanding lots of your time and energy. Step back.

You have much to do, but today encourages you not to do it all alone. Enlist the help of your friends, your partner, or those in a position to assist you. Asking for what you need helps you get it.

Be mindful of getting too carried away with the promise or potential of a love connection. Use the power of discernment. With your creative gifts, don’t sell yourself short. Acknowledge your talent.

Try not to let others goad you into an argument today. You might be feeling more sensitive than usual. If so, give more of your attention to things that inspire and uplift you.

It might be hard to know if you’re coming or going today with all the different things vying for your attention. As such, you may need to take a breather and be selective with your time and energy.

You might want to make an impulse purchase, but it may be better for you to save your cash or go for functionality instead of merely fun. Meanwhile, make time to connect with loved ones.

A family or home situation could agitate you today. If so, be mindful of being too accommodating in solving the issue. On another note, if you’re feeling restless, channel that energy into something productive.