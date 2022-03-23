Here's Your Horoscope For March 23, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, March 23.

The moon is stationed in optimistic Sagittarius for the day, bringing some uplifting vibes along with it. When the moon is stationed in this fun-loving sign, we’re often looking for adventure, laughs, and meaningful experiences. With la luna meeting up with thrill-seeking Mars in Aquarius by the afternoon, it’s a great time for getting into anything that stirs up a little excitement. This cosmic combo can also inspire new ideas or a fresh approach.

Still, we may need to exercise a little caution today as Mercury syncs up with hazy Neptune in Pisces. While this planetary pair can be excellent for creative projects, intuitive insight, or a heartfelt discussion, it’s not the best combination for getting to the truth or the facts. As a result, it will be best to confirm information or put a decision on hold until we have more clarity.

By the evening, the pleasant vibes continue as the Sagittarius moon meets up with charming Venus in friendly Aquarius, which encourages us to stay connected to our community, locally and globally. Come late tonight the moon squares off with inspiring Jupiter in Pisces, which leaves us feeling hopeful, but we’ll need to be mindful of getting caught up in wishful or unrealistic thinking.

You might have more good things going on in your life right now than you might realize. Spend some time today taking stock of your blessings. It might be just the thing to make you smile.

If you’re feeling uncertain about the future, what are some ways that you can think about it in a more positive way? Do you have any plans that you can start executing right now?

There could be someone that you encounter or connect with today that could assist you with achieving a goal or making a name for yourself in your career. Listen and learn.

Before you decide to add more items to your list of things to do, make sure you have the bandwidth and you know what you’re getting into. Don’t bite off more than you can chew.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Honesty and vulnerability are the keys to navigating your relationships today. Try not to let fear or your pride get in the way of connecting with people in meaningful ways.

Communication might be a bit sticky for you. If someone’s not being direct with you, ask for clarification or make it a judgement-free zone. A little patience and understanding can work wonders.

It could be tough to stay on course today. Don’t be too hard on yourself about it. Sometimes you need some time away from something so that you can be to able see or do it better.

Your intuition is stronger than usual today, especially when it comes to a financial matter or a potential romantic interest. Meanwhile, a creative idea or skill could bring in extra money.

If you’re feeling a bit low today, set aside some time to nourish yourself on the inside and out. Too, someone you’re close to, like a sibling, your favorite cousin, or your BFF can help.

You need a break, Capricorn. Consider this to be a perfect time for getting some extra sleep or giving your mind a rest. If you need a little cheer, seek out things that leave you inspired.

Expect a sign or a reminder from the universe that you’re on the right track, even if it seems like you’re walking the path alone at times. With your popularity growing, you won’t be doing it solo for long.

Self-doubt is your enemy today, don’t let it win. Even if you have to stand in the mirror and tell yourself how awesome you are, do it. Then go out there and do your thing.

