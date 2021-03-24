In this daily horoscope for March 24, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon spends the day stationed in warm and fun-loving Leo, but it may be hard to get the good vibes going, especially for the first half of the day. That’s because the Leo moon faces off with unstable Uranus in Taurus by mid-morning, which could ramp up the drama and anxiousness in the air. By the afternoon, the moon then goes on to make an opposition to frosty Saturn in Aquarius, which could dampen the mood. The best way to handle this kind of cosmic weather is by taking things slow and as they come, rather than worrying over things we can’t control or change right now.

By the late afternoon, the energy picks up a bit as the moon in Leo teams up with ambitious Mars in curious Gemini. Under this Moon-Mars combo it’s a great time for putting some action into a creative idea or a fun activity. Doing so could provide us with some much needed stress relief.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your March 2021 monthly horoscope.

You might be in the mood to play today, but your vibe could be getting clouded by thoughts about the future. Try to stay focused on the present and what you can enjoy right now.

You could be in your feelings today due to a challenge or roadblock related to your career. Try not to take things too personally and take a more objective approach to the situation.

It might be hard to be optimistic today, making it necessary to unplug from the blitz of information and focus on things that make you feel light and free. Friends could offer a pick-me-up.

A financial matter could have you feeling blue or anxious today. Know that the situation could be helping you to make necessary changes you may have been avoiding or putting off.

You might be feeling a bit more moodier than usual today, making it necessary for you to guard your energy and exercise your boundaries with others. Others can take care of themselves for now.

You might have things to do, but you probably don't have much energy to do it. That's why you'll have to prioritize your time and ramp up the self-care. Be proactive with your well-being.

If considering a potential romantic partner, it's best to think for the long-term as short-term fixes won’t be satisfying. Meanwhile, it’s time to acknowledge you’ve outgrown a friendship.

You're focused on your goals today, but it's important for you to also to take time to nourish your spirit too. That said, it may be time to go in a new direction with a business relationship.

You pride yourself on your knowledge, but today, you're reminded that you don't always have to have all the answers. Be open to seeing things differently or learning something new.

You have a lot of talents that you don’t always give yourself enough credit for. Today is a reminder to give yourself credit, especially if there’s money or an offer on the table.

You might want to fly solo today, but partnering up with someone could actually be more helpful to you than not. Too, opening your heart could pave the way for you to get what you need.

You might be having a hard time being alone today, but consider it a good time for doing what you need to do for yourself without distractions. A home project could keep you happily busy.