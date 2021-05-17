Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: May 17, 2021

In this daily horoscope for May 17, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

If things felt a bit too slow or sluggish over the weekend, today brings us a big burst of energy. One reason for this is because the confident sun in determined Taurus teams up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn at the start of the day. Under this sun-Pluto combo, we should find the motivation and resolve needed to tackle big problems and handle our business of the day.

The momentum continues as the moon moves to energizing Leo later in the morning, putting us in the mood for fun, creativity, and any situation that allows us to show off our talents. With the moon in Leo for the rest of the day, we’re encouraged to seek out the things that bring us joy and boost our confidence. On the flip side, we may need to be mindful of being too self-focused or stubborn.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your May 2021 monthly horoscope.

You could receive significant attention or deserved recognition today for your talents. If you’ve been wanting to get noticed or in front of the right people, shoot your shot.

Where or what do you feel called to most? You might find that there’s a sense of urgency to answer that call. Know that you can’t fail when you dare to live by your deepest values.

You might find that you’re finally ready to release something you’ve been holding onto for far too long. Of course, this could mean talking, writing, or shifting your thinking about it. Healing is happening.

For every person who you might be worried is talking you down, remember just how many folks are (and have been) talking you up, too. Take time out to show appreciation for what you have, including love.

If your confidence has been unusually wobbly lately, take some time to acknowledge how hard you’ve been working and how much you know. If job hunting, you could find some success today.

You might find that it’s time to release and let go an old way of life in exchange for more freedom and possibility. As such, try not to let your fears hold you back. You’re stronger than you think.

You might have someone you know show up for you today in a way that reminds you of just how much you’re loved and supported. Meanwhile, a financial matter improves.

The spotlight is on you and your ambitions today. In order to move forward, you’re going to require some help. Now’s the time to network or collaborate with others. Don’t let pride get in your way.

It’s time to prioritize your health and well-being — and your wellness routine could also use an upgrade. Being open to learn is a good place to start. With money, a job opportunity could arrive.

Intimacy is the word of the day, as you could be bringing a relationship to a deeper level or in search for more heartfelt connections. Whatever your path, allow your heart to guide the way.

Sometimes the only way to have people there for you when you need them is to let them know you do. Courage is called for today when it comes to nourishing and being nourished by others.

You may have some big goals that you’re working toward, and it’s possible that you can cover significant ground today. However, try not to rush the process or take on too much. Embrace where you are.