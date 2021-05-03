Here's Your Horoscope For Today: May 3, 2021

In this daily horoscope for May 3, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

There’s a stop-start vibe in the air today thanks to the clash of planets in freedom-loving Aquarius and security-seeking Taurus facing off with each other. The day opens with Mercury in practical Taurus squaring off with expansive Jupiter in Aquarius, which warns us against biting off more than we can chew today. However, this Mercury-Jupiter combo can inspire creative thinking.

With the sun in Taurus battling it out with serious Saturn in Aquarius for much of the day, as well as the moon in Aquarius joining up with Saturn in the afternoon, we could feel a level of frustration that may be hard to shake. The best way to deal with this is to take things slow and be mindful of the ways that we’re too stubborn or resistant to change. As unconventional Uranus in Taurus is also in the day’s mix, change is inevitable. Meanwhile, intellectual Mercury shows us how to adapt and think on the fly when it moves to curious and quick-witted Gemini by later tonight.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your May 2021 monthly horoscope.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

As you’re contemplating your future, be mindful of rushing into anything too quickly. It’s OK to give yourself time to weigh your options or consider a different direction. A change of perspective is coming.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

While it may feel good to receive recognition from others, take care that you’re not measuring your worth or capability solely by the praise that you do or don’t receive. Remember who you are.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If the path forward looks foggy, bleak, or unclear today, take it as your cue to give your mind a rest and come back to the issue later. Things will make sense again soon enough. Chill out.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If your circuits are feeling fried, it’s because you need to take a step back and carve out some time for yourself. Know that you can’t be everything to everyone. Be what you need instead.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re more than capable of handling things on your own, but today encourages you to be open to teamwork and collaboration. Seek out the people whom you can learn from. This is the road forward.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re being pushed to adopt new habits and routines when it comes to handling your wellness routine, as well as your daily to-do list. This may mean taking things off your plate instead of piling them on.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might have to dig deep to find your joy today, but you can find it if you make happiness your priority. Be mindful of focusing too much on the past or things outside of your control.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

A family- or roommate-related situation could frustrate you today. While you might be feeling the pressure to fix or attack the issue in the moment, take time to cool off and think things through.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Things might not be as fun as you’d like due to all the responsibilities currently on your plate. Know that you don’t have to do things all by your lonesome. Ask for help — you’ll get it.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It’s possible that something you were betting on will not turn out the way that you want. However, trust that what comes out of this situation will set you up for something better.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You love your independence, but don’t let the thirst for freedom alienate you from those that want to support you. If you’ve been giving too much of yourself to others; it’s time to reinvest that energy back into you.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

While you’re ready to make some big changes in the direction you’re heading, take care that you’re not putting too much pressure on yourself to do so. You’ve got more than enough time.