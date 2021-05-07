Here's Your Horoscope For Today: May 7, 2021

In this daily horoscope for May 7, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

After the moon leaves dreamy Pisces in the wee hours of the morning, the vibe shifts once the moon hits active Aries at the start of the day. When the moon is in Aries, we usually find ourselves in the mood for anything that stokes our fire. Speaking of fire, the Aries moon could also have us feeling feisty, fiery, and restless. We’ll need to take extra care in avoiding unnecessary arguments, being too impulsive, or skirting safety precautions. It’s best to channel the extra energy into something worthwhile.

By late this evening, the moon teams up with curious and chatty Mercury in Gemini, increasing the buzz in the air. Under this Moon-Mercury combo, it could be a good time for stirring up interesting conversations, sending flirty texts, and getting the jokes going in the group chat. For those of us who are night owls, it could be a good time for brainstorming or working on a project.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your May 2021 monthly horoscope.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Reach out and connect with your people. Your friends could lift your spirits and help you deal with some of the restlessness you’re feeling. Your neighborhood might offer some interesting activities too.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You may not have the energy to do much today, so kick back and chill. Meanwhile, when it comes to something you've been wanting or waiting on, you could receive it in the nick of time.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You have the power to uplift and inspire others with your words today, so seek out ways to get your thoughts and ideas out there. You never know who’s listening. Opportunity could arrive.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're focused on your goals today — and you're reminded to trust your intuition when it comes to decision-making or planning. That said, try to keep plans under wraps until they’re finalized.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be feeling a bit restless today. If so, how can you channel your energy into a goal you're working toward? You’re getting closer to achieving a goal. Don’t get distracted.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

A sticky financial matter could be resolved today, helping you to feel more confident about something you've been working toward. In matters of the heart, emotional honesty is key.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

When it comes to managing your relationships today, speak your truth, especially if you need support. This is how you'll best connect with the people around you, as authenticity is attractive.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’ve fallen off with a wellness or work routine, today gives you the opportunity to get back on track. Remember that you are your first priority. If not, you can’t get much done.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It's possible that a flirtation with a sexy someone could become something more if interested. If attached, a heart-to-heart conversation with your partner is needed. Make sure to listen.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re focused on home- and family-related matters today. Spending time with loved ones could be much needed. If it’s been awhile since you’ve organized your space, doing so could boost your mood.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your creative juices are flowing today, giving you the steam you need to begin a creative project or finish one that you've already started. Seek out ways to entertain and expand your brain.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you've been concerned about a financial matter, you could receive news that gives you peace of mind. If you’re in need of a confidence boost, talking to a supportive friend or family member helps.