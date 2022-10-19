Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For October 19, 2022
Take care of yourself today.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, October 19, 2022.
Although the moon is in fun-loving Leo, there might not be much enthusiasm to go around today. With la luna getting friction from serious Saturn in Aquarius and unstable Uranus in Taurus, the vibe might feel a bit chaotic. At the same time, there’s a stressful Sun-Pluto aspect also happening today that could drive up the tension, particularly when it comes to working with or relating to others.
If you want to get through the day as smoothly as possible, it might be best to steer clear of petty drama. It might also help to exercise healthy boundaries and take a direct approach in addressing any problems that may arise.
If Your Zodiac Sign is Aries (March 21-April 19)
Don’t look to others for approval. Look within instead.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
You don’t need to take on more than you can handle just to impress someone. Your track record already speaks for itself.
If Your Zodiac Sign is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
You might be eager to begin a new project. However, you might need to put it off until the timing is better.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Uphold your boundaries today. Don’t feel pressured to overextend yourself.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Be mindful of making promises that will be hard to keep. Be practical about how much you can do and when.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
It will be easier to go with the flow today rather than trying to push or rush a plan forward.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Authenticity is the key to your success. Let your true self shine.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Are you holding yourself back from saying something that needs to be said? Speak on it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
It’s not your job to have all the answers. Just continue learning.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Shower yourself with some self-love today. Don’t be hard on yourself.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Try not to focus on the worst-case scenario. Talk to people that can help you hang onto your hope.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Take time to nourish your mind and body.
