In this September 2 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, the founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

It's a Full Moon in idealistic and compassionate Pisces today (1:22 a.m. ET), which should heighten our emotions and the need for kindness and empathy. With love planet Venus in tenderhearted Cancer being influenced by the Moon in Pisces, and in a tense opposition to hard-nosed Saturn in Capricorn, today's full moon also highlights the ways our beliefs influence the nature of our relationships. For many of us, today will show us where we need to be less self-sacrificing or more giving.

As full moons also represent a chapter coming to a close or an end, later in the morning, we can look to the Sun in witty and hardworking Virgo teaming up with innovative Uranus in Taurus to help us with finding a clear path forward or making our next move. With the Pisces Moon teaming up with expansive Jupiter in Capricorn by the late afternoon, we're reminded to stay hopeful as we move toward fulfilling our vision or dream. By the evening, the Moon teams up with dreamy Neptune in Pisces, which can also heighten our sensitivity and feelings. As such, we're encouraged to take a time out, to unplug, and to tap into activities or spaces that can renew our happiness and spirit.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your September 2020 monthly horoscopes.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

It may be time to give up on something you thought you wanted but know you're not actually quitting. You're just making room for something that's truly in alignment with your path. Look to loved ones for support.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

A friendship may need to change or come to an end entirely, especially if it's been an unbalanced one. Don't sweep the situation under the rug. Be mindful of seeing only what you want to see. Pay attention.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

If you feel like you're not getting your due or recognition when it comes to your work or career, now's the time to make plans to move on to something better. If you do receive recognition, don't play humble.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You might have some high ideals about a person or a relationship, but the question is, "Can this person or relationship match your ideals?" If you've been accepting the bare minimum, it's time for a change.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You could have your eye on someone (or vice versa), but do you really want them or the idea of this person? It's time to be unflinchingly honest. Try not to despair. You can have the real deal. Patience is needed though.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

If you've been giving too much of your energy away to others, it's time to take your power back. This also applies if you've been dimming your light for the sake of others. Remember, you are a star.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You're encouraged to give yourself credit where it's due today even if it feels like you still have so far to go. Now's the time to appreciate who you are now as you're working towards the future you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You could end up in the spotlight for your gifts or talents today. If there's a project you've been working on or dying to finish, you can turn it into gold. Just try not to overthink things. Embrace your uniqueness.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You're reminded that the connections you have to loved ones are valuable. Cherish them. If looking to move, you could make progress in your search. If you want more out of love, time to be honest about it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

If you need to have a heart-to-heart conversation with someone, today is the perfect day for it. You can make the most impact today with your words and ideas on others, especially through kindness or compassion.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

A money matter could require your attention today and solving it could mean taking a more disciplined or pragmatic approach to the situation. Try not to fear the worst as a solution is possible. Confront your fears.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You're reminded not to doubt or second-guess yourself, even if the path forward isn't entirely clear for you right now. Don't compare yourself to what others are doing. Celebrate and believe in yourself.

