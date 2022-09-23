Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For September 23, 2022

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, September 23, 2022.

The moon enters efficient Virgo early this morning. A few hours later, brainy Mercury, still retrograde, follows suit and re-enters Virgo too. Whenever the moon is in this detail-oriented sign, you’ll most likely find yourself doing things like cleaning, planning, and organizing.

Currently, la luna is in the Balsamic Moon phase, making this a time for rest and release. With the moon in Virgo, getting rid of stuff you no longer need and finishing up outstanding projects or tasks is encouraged. If you’re feeling overworked, engaging in self-care is a better option. With the seasons changing and the New Moon in Libra happening on Sunday, it’s the perfect day for tying up loose ends and getting prepared for the next phase.

Today’s lends you the motivation you need to tackle anything on your to-do list that you’ve been putting off. If you’re swamped with work, get some support.

Reconnecting with an old creative project or a former passion could reignite a spark in you. Something old becomes new again.

There may be some work to do around the house. How can you make your space more restful or meaningful to you?

You might have emails or texts awaiting your response. It’s a good day to catch up with people and clear out your inbox.

Money is on your mind today. Take time to follow-up with folks regarding financial matters. Consider redrafting your budget too.

If you’ve been holding your tongue about something, you might find yourself ready to say something today. Clear the air.

You may be in desperate need of some peace and quiet. Try and make time for it today.

If you’re on social media, it’s a good time to step away and take a break. It’s also a good time to connect with some old friends.

It’s time to review your goals and make updates or changes to them as needed. Perhaps your website or resumé also need some tweaking.

You might have a change of heart regarding a decision you made in the past or a certain situation. You’re being given the gift of a fresh perspective.

Is your online security up to date? Take a few moments to double check.

You don’t have to solve a difficult situation all by yourself. Someone you know may have some advice or resources that can help you.

