In this September 3 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, the founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon kicks off the day still in dreamy Pisces. Though with the Moon opposing busy Mercury in Virgo, we could feel a little scattered this morning. At the same time, this Moon-Mercury opposition could also trigger disagreements or have us feeling more irritable than usual. Luckily, Saturn in Capricorn and loving Venus in Cancer can lend us the patience and tenderness needed to get through the day. As such, we're reminded to pace ourselves for a good chunk of the day and to try and give most of our attention to the things and people that we care about.

By late afternoon the Moon leaves Pisces for enthusiastic and headstrong Aries. With the Moon in Aries, we should find ourselves feeling a bit more focused and driven now, which can help us with tackling a challenge or getting things done. However, we'll just need to be mindful of having a lack of patience or being too impulsive.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your September 2020 monthly horoscopes.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're encouraged to pace yourself today so you don't spread yourself thin. Try to prioritize the things that matter most and leave the rest. Be mindful of taking things on just for the sake of being busy. Nourish yourself.

Here's What September 2020 Has In Store For Aries

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're focused on the future, but how you get there is determined by your ability to be present to where you are now. Where can you find the treasure in being where you are? Don't force anything. Surrender to the flow.

Here's What September 2020 Has In Store For Taurus

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're reminded to stand firm and grounded in who you are today. Know your worth. Don't allow others to determine your worth for you, especially if money is being offered. Ask for more out of life.

Here's What September 2020 Has In Store For Gemini

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It might be hard not to stoop down to someone's level today, but you're reminded that you don't have to respond to everything tossed your way. It might not even be meant for you. Maintain your place on your throne.

Here's What September 2020 Has In Store For Cancer

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could be worried today about a money matter, though before you give up hope on the matter know that things can work out, if you're willing to do the work. Stay optimistic. Things will improve for the better.

Here's What September 2020 Has In Store For Leo

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're reminded that you don't always have to be right or have all the answers. It doesn't mean you don't know what you're doing, it just means that being receptive to what others have can compliment what you have.

Here's What September 2020 Has In Store For Virgo

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might have a lot to do today and you could end up overwhelming yourself if you try to take too much on by yourself. Now's the time to ask for the support that you so readily give others. Let folks show up for you.

Here's What September 2020 Has In Store For Libra

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You may be craving some solo time but your friends could be wanting your time and attention. Don't neglect your people, but don't neglect yourself, too. Do what's best for your well-being right now.

Here's What September 2020 Has In Store For Scorpio

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

An opportunity could be on the table, but you may need to take time and consider if this opportunity is really in alignment with what you want. Know that's it's OK to say no. Make joy your priority.

Here's What September 2020 Has In Store For Sagittarius

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You've got a lot on your plate now, but it may be time to admit you need some help in keeping up with it. Meanwhile, when it comes to your opinions, be mindful of offering them unsolicited. Take time to reflect.

Here's What September 2020 Has In Store For Capricorn

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You may want to splurge, but you need to be a bit more practical with your cash. Is there a way that you can find a happy middle ground between what you want and what you need? You've got options.

Here's What September 2020 Has In Store For Aquarius

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be seeking advice or some sort of validation from others today when you should be really tuning inward and trusting yourself. Too, take unwarranted opinions with a grain of salt. You know what's best for you.

Here's What September 2020 Has In Store For Pisces