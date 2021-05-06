Here's Your Horoscope For Today: May 6, 2021

In this daily horoscope for May 6, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The chill vibe continues with the moon in sleepy Pisces today, giving us a much-needed reprieve. During the early part of the morning, the moon teams up with the confident sun in laid-back Taurus, helping us to ease into the day ahead. Since Taurus is also a sensual and pleasure-seeking sign, today’s a great day to tend to our bodies. With the moon in Pisces, it’s a good time to tend to our spiritual needs as well.

Financially, things are looking promising as values-driven planet Venus teams up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn, which can bring in some extra cash. Relationships also get a boost when we choose self-worth and integrity over people-pleasing. If looking for creative inspiration today can provide that, especially as the moon meets up with inspiring Neptune by the late afternoon.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your May 2021 monthly horoscope.

If you’ve been waiting for a job opportunity or offer, your prayers could be answered today. On a similar note, it could be time to take a leap of faith in getting something you want.

Your confidence is through the roof today, making it a perfect time to put yourself out there for an opportunity or put something you’ve been planning into motion. Friends come to the rescue.

When it comes to a career move or a goal you’re working toward, you might need to stop for a minute and see if it’s still in alignment with what you want. Don’t be afraid to ask for more.

It’s all about who you know today, as clout and community are currency. You might have more fans or supporters than you might think so don’t be shy about connecting with people. Think big.

The power of negotiation is on your side today when it comes to a job offer or creating an opportunity for yourself. People want to pay you for your expertise. Make sure the pay is worth it.

If your romantic life has been non-existent lately, you could get a spark of hope or excitement today that changes things. In terms of a creative project, collaborations are favorable. Open up to others.

A financial situation could be improving, as money you’ve been waiting on comes through or you’re finally able to pay off a large expense. Meanwhile, a loved one comes through for you today.

Things could be heating up romantically, as you could be ready to seal the deal with someone or at the very least let them know how you feel. On another note, your talent shines through. Bask in the glow.

If you’ve been job hunting, something promising could come through today. That said, be mindful of pushing yourself too hard now. Take time to take care of you.

Your charm and confidence are irresistible now, which could bring you gifts in both love and life. Also, in what ways do you need to focus more on your pleasure? That’s your homework for today.

If you’ve been looking to make an upgrade to your home or living situation, you could receive the green light or the funds to do it. Meanwhile, if you need support, look to family.

Your ideas and creative juices are flowing today. In what ways can you make the most of these gifts today? Hint: People want to hear what you have to say. Show off what you know.