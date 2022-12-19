The December New Moon Will Breeze Right By These 4 Zodiac Signs

Whether or not 2022 was a chaotic year for you, most of us can agree to wanting more blessings in the year to come. Luckily, setting yourself up for success is what the December 2022 new moon on Dec. 23 is all about. La luna transitions into enterprising Capricorn, encouraging us to wrap up our last-minute to-do lists and manifest our best 2023. While generally, Capricorn vibes can be tough as nails, this grounding earth energy will help the zodiac signs least affected by the December 2022 new moon breeze right by it.

At the start of each monthly lunar cycle is a new moon. Likewise, this luminary typically represents a fresh start in astrology. But since December’s new moon happens to be in go-getter Capricorn, this time, it’s mainly about bringing what’s already started to a conclusion. The devoted earth sign means business, and all zodiac signs can expect the same appreciation for working hard.

“This lunation marks the final major moon cycle of 2022 and will give the final push for us to take control of our individual destiny and make a confident jump forward into 2023,” Lauren Ash, resident astrologer for Sanctuary and host of the Birth Chart Pls podcast tells Bustle.

The new moon also arrives hot on the heels of Mercury retrograde on Dec. 29, flooding us with setbacks and sweet nostalgia (but not sweet enough to text your ex, BTW). If you’re one of the lucky few virtually unscathed by this lunation, this presents a perfect time for cathartic release as you move forward into 2023. What’s more, Chiron, the minor planet that discerns our deep wounds, happens to end its retrograde period during the new moon. While it sounds intense, it’ll be extra gentle for the zodiac signs who are less impacted by the new moon’s authoritarian vibes.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20 - May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Where are you headed to next, Taurus? This energetic new moon is inspiring you to delve into a travel bucket list. Be open to new experiences — they may elevate your career or completely change your perspective on something that’s been on your heart recently. “As the year winds down and you reflect on how the eclipses changed things for you over the last two years, this lunation is the perfect time to sit down and journal out all of your thoughts, dreams, and plans for the coming year,” explains Ash.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle The surge of support from your fellow earth sign bestie is reminding you to enjoy simple pleasures. Do you have a creative project on the back burner or stuck on the drawing board? This lunation is prompting you to immerse yourself in your endeavors. “There’s an emphasis on embracing playfulness and curiosity during this time, which means you might find some luck revisiting an old project or hobby around the new moon,” explains Ash. “Remember, perfectionism is a tireless and endless pursuit. Use the energy of this lunation to simply create and enjoy, without worrying about the outcome or results!”

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle While the rest of the world seems to be shuffling at the moment, the new moon is encouraging you to take a step back, Scorpio. This lunation is all about quiet reflection, analyzing your growth, and trying to see things from a more logical perspective rather than emotional. “This new moon in Capricorn is going to give you a taste of what 2023 has in store for you, as the new moon forms a square aspect to Neptune in Pisces,” says Ash. “The past is in the past, so why not use this lunation to look forward into the future?”