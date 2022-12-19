The December New Moon Will Breeze Right By These 4 Zodiac Signs

Whether or not 2022 was a chaotic year for you, most of us can agree to wanting more blessings in the year to come. Luckily, setting yourself up for success is what the December 2022 new moon on Dec. 23 is all about. La luna transitions into enterprising Capricorn, encouraging us to wrap up our last-minute to-do lists and manifest our best 2023. While generally, Capricorn vibes can be tough as nails, this grounding earth energy will help the zodiac signs least affected by the December 2022 new moon breeze right by it.
At the start of each monthly lunar cycle is a new moon. Likewise, this luminary typically represents a fresh start in astrology. But since December’s new moon happens to be in go-getter Capricorn, this time, it’s mainly about bringing what’s already started to a conclusion. The devoted earth sign means business, and all zodiac signs can expect the same appreciation for working hard.
“This lunation marks the final major moon cycle of 2022 and will give the final push for us to take control of our individual destiny and make a confident jump forward into 2023,” Lauren Ash, resident astrologer for Sanctuary and host of theBirth Chart Plspodcast tells Bustle.
The new moon also arrives hot on the heels of Mercury retrograde on Dec. 29, flooding us with setbacks and sweet nostalgia (but not sweet enough to text your ex, BTW). If you’re one of the lucky few virtually unscathed by this lunation, this presents a perfect time for cathartic release as you move forward into 2023. What’s more, Chiron, the minor planet that discerns our deep wounds, happens to end its retrograde period during the new moon. While it sounds intense, it’ll be extra gentle for the zodiac signs who are less impacted by the new moon’s authoritarian vibes.