These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have A Lucky Friday The 13th

Friday the 13th is creeping up, and it can feel kind of spooky whenever the calendar lands that way. It’s certainly not the day to walk under a ladder or open an umbrella inside. And if you were thinking about stepping on any cracks, think again.

Like these superstitions, Friday the 13th is thought to bring bad luck. Traditionally, people lay low on this date to avoid unlucky situations, but according to astrologers, it’s actually one of the best days to go out and live your best life this year. According to astrologer Natalie Holbrook, Friday the 13th is a super lucky day in astrology. It’s ruled by Venus, a planet that represents love and abundance, and the number 13 also has celestial significance.

“Friday the 13th is like having an extra full moon, which is a time of celebration, as every 2.5 years we have 13 full lunar cycles instead of 12,” she tells Bustle. “In many cultures, 13 is revered as a number of rebirth, devotion, feminine wisdom, and completion. This day represents a time for auspicious luck in bringing your desires to form.”

Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, comes with an extra dose of good luck. “Jupiter is still in retrograde, meaning it's giving us opportunities for finding wealth in places we may have skipped over or forgotten to look,” Holbrook says. A few other transits could also bring good luck for these three zodiac signs, who are set to have an extra lucky Friday the 13th.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

According to Joanne Jones, an astrologer and founder of Trusted Psychics, the lucky planet Jupiter is closely tied to Cancer, and it could make for a happy, relaxed Friday where it feels like everything’s going your way.

“This may mean waking up in a good mood, staying emotionally present, or seeing plans work out without any resistance,” she tells Bustle. Instead of crumbling beneath your usual end-of-week fatigue, you might feel the urge to go out, just because.

“Conversations with family and friends may also feel lighter and more open, while inner confidence becomes stronger,” she says. “[It can lead] to better decisions across the day.” Use the lack of stress to your advantage.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21)

Scorpios are likely to feel a lot of water sign activity on Friday the 13th, and it’s all thanks to Jupiter’s action, favoring emotional honesty and mutual understanding.

“It may be the kind of day where conversations you were unsure about work out better than you anticipated, or when shared plans, joint decisions, or personal agreements finally fall into place,” says Jones. If you’ve been meaning to have an important chat, Friday is the day to do it.

“Rather than just being happy, many may also feel relieved, as if something that has been weighing on the mind begins to ease,” she says. It’ll have you twirling in the streets and feeling like a main character.

As your mind starts to free up space, use your extra energy to set a few intentions for the weeks and months ahead.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20)

For Pisces, life will feel brand new on Friday the 13th. “On top of Jupiter blessing you with positive energy, Venus is sitting pretty in the mix, sprinkling some of her pixie dust for you to find love, receive more money, and most importantly — make decisions that are going to affect your destiny,” Holbrook says.

The North Node, which represents fate and success, is also hanging out in your water sign. “It will make your dreams even more tangible now,” she says. Expect a zing of creativity, more excitement for the future, and the motivation to start a few long-term goals.

According to astrologer Rachel Ruth Tate, the serious planet Saturn will also be leaving Pisces on Feb. 13, and it’ll feel like a weight lifted. “Saturn has been transiting your sign for the last few years, weighing you down like a wet blanket and keeping you from your signature ease and grace,” she tells Bustle. “Saturn takes 29.5 years to move around the zodiac, and 2 to 3 years in each sign, so the day it changes signs is a significant one! Look for life to feel lighter and easier immediately.”

