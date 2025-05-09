Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, May 9

There’s a lightness in the air, encouraging you to stay calm and positive today. Conversations flow more fluidly as the moon continues its journey through balanced Libra. Prioritize keeping the peace over your desire to be right.

You may be aware of subtle nerves or insecurities this afternoon, when the moon drifts toward Chiron, the healing asteroid. Gently acknowledging your emotional bruises could lead to compassionate interactions as Jupiter enters the cosmic mix. Though subtle, this alignment bodes well for smoothing over tensions and forging connections through shared concerns.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Choose harmony over pride to create balance in your closest relationships. Attentive listening is the best way to show your loved ones you care.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Small adjustments to your routine and lifestyle will make all the difference. Make a nourishing meal instead of having breakfast on the go, declutter to create a calm workspace, or pause midday to stretch.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) If you’re in the mood to send a flirty text or explore a new creative hobby, go for it. Express yourself without overthinking.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) A Friday night in doesn’t have to be boring, Cancer. Light your favorite candle and play soft music as you straighten up the areas of your home you’ve been neglecting.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Meaningful conversations could soothe your worries and doubts — even if you don’t spell out exactly what’s bothering you. Stay close to people who put you at ease.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) You’ll gain deep satisfaction from treating yourself to something beautiful, like your favorite skin care product or a bouquet of flowers — though don’t feel the need to splurge. Simple pleasures have the same effect.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Your emotions are front and center today. It’ll be difficult to disguise your true feelings, so don’t bother trying. Speak frankly and try not to fixate on how others perceive you.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Scorpio, you may feel more introspective today. There’s great value in journaling to process your feelings. Pick up a pen (or your Notes app) and unload what’s on your mind.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Surround yourself with people who share your vision and values. A buzzing social life feels extra good today.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) The spotlight is on you, Capricorn. Lead with grace and set a good example, even if the people who have walked before you didn’t. This is a good moment to polish your reputation by publicly righting a wrong.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) There’s no better time to indulge in culture, art, or literature that elevates your world view. Self-led research will fill you with insight you can share with others.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Avoid masking your true feelings, Pisces. You can’t receive the reassurance you need if you don’t open up. A heart-to-heart with someone you trust could bring clarity.

