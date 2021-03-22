Here's Your Horoscope For Today: March 22, 2021

In this daily horoscope for March 22, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon is at home in tenderhearted Cancer today, putting the focus on our feelings and need for comfort and security. With the moon teaming up with innovative Uranus in Taurus and intuitive Mercury in Pisces in the wee hours of the morning, we might find that love and kind words offer us the breath of fresh air we need now.

During the times when the moon is in Cancer, our intuition and mood are more pronounced. As such, it can be a good time for drawing inward and being more reflective. Listening to our intuition or being witness to our mood of the day can tell us a lot. Since Cancer is a zodiac sign that’s associated with family, it could be a good time for connecting with people we love or helping others.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your March 2021 monthly horoscope.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Take time to pull inward and nourish yourself. A period of self-reflection could bring clarity, as well as the rest you need. On another note, kindness toward others goes a long way today.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might have lots of meetings, calls, and errands today. When it comes to an idea, you could come up with something brilliant. A friend or sibling could offer guidance or encouragement.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your focus turns to money today. If you’ve been looking for a job, your search could turn up something promising. If you have the itch to spend money, put it toward something with a long-term reward.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Take some time to focus on you for a change as your self-care routine could use some improvement. Meanwhile, what inspires you? Let that be your guiding light today.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be feeling run down or tired today, which could also translate into being super moody. Take time to pull back and get the rest you need. Tend to your spiritual needs too.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It’s all about the people you know, and it’s possible an opportunity could arrive through a friend. On another note, if you need to have a heart-to-heart conversation with a friend, do it.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re in the zone today, and as you’re working toward your goals, make sure to acknowledge how far you’ve come. On a different note, a plan goes well when you trust your intuition.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're pushed to go where your heart is at today, especially if it helps you to get out of your head for a bit and into your body and soul. Be the light you want to see.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Before you say yes to an opportunity, it's important to pause and make sure your heart is really in it. Trust that if you turn something down, there will be more where that came from.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You can do more today with the power of partnership. Where can you be generous with others in terms of your time or encouragement? What you put out, returns back to you.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

With time being money, in what ways can you better conserve or utilize both? Recognize that you don't always have to be the hero. Focus on taking better care of you and things will improve.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Protect your joy today, even if it means telling people what you want or don’t want. When you make your happiness a priority, you succeed. Take time to nourish your creative side as well.