Your Horoscope For The Week Of April 6 - 12

Happy April! The week begins with the moon in party-hardy Sagittarius, kicking things off a high note and amplifying the fiery energy of Aries season. Thanks to some positive lunar connections, the first few days of this week are a fabulous time to dive deep into something and spelunk down a rabbit hole or two. Don’t expect to become an expert on a new topic overnight, but do indulge your curiosity.

Midweek, it’s time to kick things into high gear. The moon enters down-to-business Capricorn on Wednesday evening, putting everyone in a more pragmatic state of mind. This is the best time to charge ahead on your to-do list and steel yourself against distractions.

This gets even easier the following day, as go-getter planet Mars enters its home sign of Aries, providing a much-needed energy boost and a heavy dose of ambition. This kicks off a motivating period full of confidence and courage, so summon your inner leader and start blazing new trails.

The moon enters quirky Aquarius on Friday evening and blows kisses to both energizing Mars and dreamy Neptune, bringing a more social vibe to the cosmic scene in time for the weekend. It’s a lovely time to plan some group activities or hit a community event with your crew.

However, some relationship tensions could arise on Saturday, so try to keep an objective approach and resist getting caught up in power games.

Thankfully, Sunday’s vibes are smoother and sunnier, allowing you to wrap up the week on a more relaxed and harmonious note.

Read on for each zodiac’s signs horoscope for the week ahead.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Your mind is like a sponge for the first half of this week, so get out there and soak up some knowledge. Exploration bring inspirations, so you’ll be starry-eyed and ready to make some magic happen by the second half. Whether you choose to channel these fresh perspectives and heightened energy levels into your career, social life, or something else, you’ll see that you have the power to make long-awaited changes in your life.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Change isn’t easy, but letting go of the past and embracing the future will come a lot more naturally than usual this week. You’re accepting yourself on a deeper level these days, leaving more room for surprises in your personality to emerge. Just because you have patterns and preferences doesn’t mean they can’t evolve. Embrace whatever feels right in the moment. Keeping others on their toes is a good thing.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) There’s always more to learn about the people you love, so don’t get complacent in your relationships by assuming you know all there is to know. Everyone has layers of their psyche that they keep to themselves — and that’s true for you as much as anyone else. Try to look past the surface-level this week and see the rich layers of vulnerability at the heart of your closest bonds.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Keep your nose to the grindstone and focus on your own actions and responsibilities, because it’ll be easy to get sucked up in relationship drama — whether that’s a squabble with someone you love or just some feelings you’re struggling to escape. If you hit a roadblock during the middle of the week, think of it as a catalyst for reflection instead of a bad omen. Perhaps in order to move forward more authentically, there are some things that need to be put on the table.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) This week is full of romance and excitement, so don’t be surprised if you’re floating around on cloud nine — you know, in between the everyday stresses, of course. Responsibilities haven’t disappeared, but it’s amazing how effective a positive attitude can be in changing the course of your daily groove for the better. Stay optimistic and you’ll find connections everywhere you turn.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Just because you’re spending time in your comfort zone — whether that’s an emotional space or your literal home — doesn’t mean you’re not growing and exploring. Sitting with your thoughts and sifting through your memories can lead to some powerful breakthroughs this week. Your mind is limitless in scope, so allow yourself to get inspired by your own lore. Main character energy doesn’t have to be flashy to be real.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Connections can lead to reflections this week, and that’s a good thing. Some conversations —even casual ones — could put you in an introspective state of mind. Dive right into your feelings, but don’t be afraid to keep the lines of communication flowing. Open up to someone close to you about what’s on your mind. If someone else’s perspective catalyzed your current queries, then perhaps another opinion can help you process them, too.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) It’s time to get grounded. Get your finances squared away, catch up with friends you haven’t chatted with lately, and knock out some overdue house chores to keep your space (and mind) feeling functional. A little everyday maintenance can go a long way in getting ahead. Focus on what’s right in front of you this week and progress will be made.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) If you’ve felt a little out of sorts lately, you may just find your groove again this week. Let your feelings come as they are. If you run into something challenging, use it as an opportunity to dig deeper into your beliefs and opinions. By the time the weekend comes around, you’ll be feeling flirtier, friendlier, and ready to come out of your springtime shell like the social butterfly that you are.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Take things slow as the week begins. Don’t push yourself into any mental or physical tasks you aren’t up for. Energy levels will rise as the days go on, and pacing yourself and prioritizing rest will be exactly what restores your battery to a full charge. You’re learning that stronger boundaries lead to lasting success. Chin up, stay firm.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) There are a lot of opinons spinning around out there in the ether now — whether it’s conversations between colleagues that you’ve been privy to, or just the online chatter that inevitably makes it way into your feed. It’s easy to get caught up in the mental chaos of it all, and that’s why it’s so important to make a conscious effort to step back and process. If you were to strip away all the outside baggage, how would you feel about things right in this moment? Start there and keep exporing.