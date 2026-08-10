Your Horoscope For The Week Of August 10 – 16

It’s officially eclipse week — the first since the eclipses back in February and March of this year — so look out for shifts, surprises, and intensity all week long. Monday’s astrology wastes no time pulling everyone into their feelings, as a series of planetary clashes could trigger uncomfortable conversations and uncertainty in relationships. Don’t read too deeply into things if they feel off — sensitivities are high for everyone.

Speaking of sensitivities, go-getter Mars enters softie cosmic crab Cancer territory on Tuesday, making everyone fiercely protective of their hearts. The solar eclipse in Leo the following day shows people’s true colors and motivations. You might be humbled, or you might gain a little more confidence in who you are (or both). There are some potential twists and turns with this one, so expect the unexpected.

Eclipse vibes are chaotic, but the end of the week brings some sweeter cosmic connections. Chatty Mercury blows a kiss to lover Venus on Thursday, so conversation should flow easily. Clear up any miscommunications that came about earlier in the week. By Saturday, Mercury joins up with lucky Jupiter, bringing an influx of bright ideas, fresh insights, and door-opening conversations. This is a great time for any and all intellectual or communication-oriented endeavors, so pull someone special for a chat or do some brainstorming on something big.

Here’s each zodiac sign’s horoscope for the week ahead.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) A new chapter is opening in your life that’ll help you connect more deeply with the things that bring you joy, Are your hobbies more performative than heart-fulfilling? Are you spending your leisure time doing things that that light up your passion, or just help the minutes pass? It’s time to make some foundational changes that ensure you can create a life that better supports your genuine happiness.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) It’s time to speak up and defend what’s yours. It’s good to be able to stay grounded, like a tree with deep roots — but that doesn’t mean you have to bend like a willow tree in the wind. Have hard conversations, especially if staying quiet means betraying your true feelings or self-respect. You deserve to be advocated for, so start by being the advocate for yourself.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Your words are going to reverberate further and resonate more deeply than usual this week, so if you have an idea you’d like to get out into the world, now’s the time to shout it from the rooftops. You’re the author of your story and the star of your show, so start writing with a little more courage and authenticity. The resulting plot twists are sure to be juicy.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) It’s time to reevaluate your relationship to your self-worth in every way — whether that’s in regards to the relationships you engage with, the circumstances you accept at work, or the way you talk to yourself. New doors are opening, but it’ll take a little courage to set boundaries and seize the opportunities. Push yourself out of your comfort zone and into a bolder way of being.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) You’re undergoing a serious metamorphosis. This week gets you a little bit closer to shedding your old skin and emerging anew. If the truth comes to find you — whether that’s a realization taking place within yourself or an outside situation that reveals another layer of reality — don’t run from it. Accept its invitation.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Out with the old and in with the new. Think of your spirit as a self-cleaning energetic ecosystem — you don’t have to actively pick and choose what stays and goes right now, as your etheric self will likely take over the decision-making. Your job? Prioritize rest and stay on top of your responsibilities so your soul can get to work with less stress.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) here's your horoscope for the week of Aug, 10 – 16, 2026. You’re making all the right connections this week, both socially and professionally. Like-minded souls are stepping into your life now, and you can trust that they’re showing up for a reason. Everyone’s got something special to teach you, so don’t discount a single conversation or meet-cute. Each is meaningful in their own way.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, here's your horoscope for the week of Aug, 10 – 16, 2026. It’s time to level up the things you think are possible for yourself. Your self-beliefs and internal dialogue have a big impact on the way you see your future, so make sure you’re talking to yourself like someone who’s capable and loved. You have every right to set your standards, ambitions, and aspirations high. Stop selling yourself short and settling for mediocre.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Walls are coming down all around you — some that were keeping you boxed in without you even realizing it was there. Conversations and connections could usher in a new philosophical era now. Your beliefs are changing, and allowing yourself space to grow is opening up a whole new world of possibility.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Trust is everything this week, so it’s time to either go all in with vulnerability or cut off what you can’t actually commit to. Unavoidable truths are coming up to the surface, which isn’t easy — but it’ll help you realize how you’d like to proceed and what situations you’re willing to invest your time and emotions into. Set boundaries as needed and trust yourself above all.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Your relationships are about to get plunged into the deep end, giving you an opportunity to see how strong things feel under pressure. Have whatever conversations you’ve been putting off and lay everything on the table. If your connections are real and intentions are true, then you should be able to find your way through whatever comes up.