Your Horoscope For The Week Of August 31 – September 6

September begins this week, and it’s feeling like a fresh start in so many ways. Most importantly, last week’s ultra-intense lunar eclipse is over and done with — as is eclipse season on the whole — so some of the tumultuous energy that dominated August’s astrology will begin to subside.

However, it might take a few days before you fully find your chill, as a frustrating clash between testy Mars and authoritarian Saturn on Tuesday can make for a harsh and challenging start to the week. Impatient Mars wants to jump into action for fast results, but tough-love Saturn brings delays, demanding hard work before any payoffs. Focus on finding sustainable ways to channel your ambition and express your angst so you don’t wind up dealing with a personal implosion.

Wednesday is relatively quiet, which gives you a chance to get grounded and find ways around the roadblocks brought on by the Mars-Saturn square. Thankfully, the moon enters chit-chatty Gemini on Thursday morning, inspiring lighter hearts and open minds. Do something to break out of your routine and connect with the spice of life.

Friday is all productive vibes, especially when it comes to communication, written projects, or socializing. While you may have to do a little problem-solving, you’ll feel well-equipped for the task. The moon snuggles into its soft-hearted home sign of Cancer the next morning, so cozy, intimate, and emotionally-connected activities are ideal for the long weekend. Spend Saturday doing something that feels nourishing — whether creatively, spiritually, socially, or literally. If you need to tackle a task or two, Sunday afternoon brings a gentle but motivating boost.

Read on for your zodiac sign’s full weekly horoscope.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Home or family drama could be a real drag this week, and responsibilities that you never asked for might feel like they’re infringing on your sense of freedom or keeping you from being your true self. Of course, you know you have what it takes to handle your business without losing yourself. Stay on top of your routines and keep prioritizing your wellness, as this will keep you from giving away more energy than you can spare.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Your social life is draining a good portion of your battery this week, and if you don’t slow your roll, it might be difficult to stay in tune with your own needs and feelings. It’s good to connect with others, but if you don’t have the capacity for chit-chat on any given day, you shouldn’t have to force it — and doing so tends to take a lot out of you. Make sure you aren’t silencing your own internal alarms just to avoid disrupting the people around you. Time away from the chatter can help you get clear on what you really want to express.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Don’t let anyone pressure you into investing into a lifestyle, proudct, idea, or philosophy that isn’t true to who you are. It doesn’t matter what’s trending or who’s going where. If something isn’t really your vibe, it doesn’t make sense to spend your hard-earned cash or valuable time on pretending it is. Spend some time at home connecting with your roots and getting grounded before exposing yourself to all the social pressures again. A little relaxation time can go a long way.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You’ve got your foot on the gas pedal, and you’re probably ready to speed toward the next big thing. However, real pressures and responsibilities at work may require you to pump the brakes. Don’t blow through the metaphorical red lights to get your way — it’s much easier (and less dangerous) to focus on clear and direct communication instead. You’re more likely to find a viable alternate route to your destination when you’re working in cooperation with others.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) The future may feel pretty foggy and numinous now, so it might be hard to make heads or tails of what direction you’d like to steer your ship next. Fortunately, you don’t have to figure it out today. Focus on practical and tangible matters to help ground you, like your resources, finances, and basic responsibilities. Getting present in the physical realm will allow your intuition to gain more clarity.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A breach of trust or boundary issues could bubble up in your friendships this week, so you might feel like you need to keep your guard up. It’s understandable to move with trepidation if you’re unsure of people’s motives, but just remember that you can’t control anyone but yourself. Step up and be the example. You have the power to decide what you will and won’t tolerate from others.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Are you limiting your ambitions because of someone else’s feelings and opinions? Or perhaps reshaping your end goals in order to align with someone else’s expectations? You’re learning this week that you can’t please everyone, no matter how hard you try — so at the very least, you should always aim to please yourself. Let your intuition guide your next moves and try to silence the opinions coming from the outside world.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You’ve got big and sparkly ambitions, but your day-to-day reality and responsibilities might feel like a hindrance, sucking up time and energy that could go to your higher goals. However, you don’t need to get to the other side of the rainbow overnight. Small additions to your routine combined with the support of some optimistic and like-minded friends can help you slowly but surely build the life you want to live.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Don’t get so lost in your own head this week that you lose track of your creative visions. Remember, sometimes the muse requires some coaxing and patience before it decides to show up. While inspiration doesn’t just come when you call, it always gets to you eventually. Remind yourself of your talents and accomplishments if you’re feeling vulnerable or anxious as you wait for your next creative breakthrough.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) It’s not always easy balancing the needs of someone else with your own. Thankfully, the problems that arise this week can probably be solved by zooming out and looking at the big picture. Take a step back from any minor conflicts you’re facing with a partner or friend and consider what’s going on behind the scenes. If you don’t see these small issues impacting your future relationship, then it’s probably time to loosen up and let things go.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You’ve got lots of responsibilities piling up on your to-do list this week, and the pressure could make relating to other people or simply expressing yourself a little bit challenging. Instead of silently imploding, focus on setting some honest boundaries that’ll help you maintain balance. Being real about your needs is always goimg to be more meaningful and impactful than small talk.