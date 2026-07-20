This astrology of July simply won’t quit, so welcome to another pivotal week in the stars. It’s time to say goodbye to Cancer season and give a warm welcome to Leo season, which comes with the arrival of the glorious sun in its singular home-base sign. You can also bid adieu to Mercury retrograde, which wraps up on July 23. The combination of Leo season’s passion blended with the forward-motion of Mercury direct is likely to bring lots of motivation and creative inspiration —but let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

The moon kicks off the week by diving into deep and emotional Scorpio on Tuesday, plunging everyone into a few days of moodier and more mysterious vibes. If you need to brood your way through that final day of Cancer season, go for it. Besides, there’s plenty of cosmic intensity playing out in the background, so staying in tune with the complexity of your own feelings makes sense.

Leo season begins on Wednesday, unleashing a little extra sass and sparkle on the world. The moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius the following day, adding to the more jovial and adventure-seeking atmosphere. Let those sparks fly. Mercury retrograde also comes to an end on Thursday, so look forward to smoother communication — especially when it comes to love — and more momentum on the plans or projects you’ve been wanting to move on. These next few days can inspire a lot of confidence, so let your heart lead the way.

A little social friction could arise on Saturday, but it’s nothing you can’t get through by communicating with clarity and honesty. Sensitivity goes a long way. Just don’t get lost in worries or made-up scenarios on Sunday, as it’ll be easy to let your emotions dictate your daydreams.

Read on for the weekly horoscope for each zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Are you ready to let yourself experience genuine joy? You’re finally emerging from the cocoon you’ve woven yourself into recently, but you’re doing so with a much greater understanding of your emotional inner workings. When you feel like you know and trust yourself, it’s so much easier to go out into the world and simply enjoy things, isn’t it? Ditch all the second guessing and self-doubt and run toward whatever makes you feel inspired.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) The end of Mercury retrograde comes with a wave of relief within your relationships this week. You’ll likely be able to open up to the people close to you about things you couldn’t quite find the words for until now. Take advantage of this more honest and communicative energy and have some heart to hearts. It’s important to spend quality time with the people you love and make sure you’re on the page.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) It’s easy to get caught up in material problems, but getting out of your own head and reaching into the world for perspective can be the perfect antidote to those kinds of stressors. Everyone’s troubles seem bigger, scarier, and more impossible to solve when all they can hear are their own echoes. Chat things through with people you trust to get another point of view — or simply to distract yourself from all the navel-gazing. Either way, you’ll probably feel a lot clearer.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You’ve been processing a lot throughout the past weeks of Mercury retrograde, but this week you can finally start putting some of your many ideas into action. Practical steps and small tangible shifts can create quantum-level changes, so try to keep your plans manageable while still dreaming big. If you ways to get organized and incorporate your goals into your routine, then little by little, you’ll find yourself getting closer to what you want.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) It’s all about finding balance for you this week. If you’re going to play hard, you better rest hard. If you’re going to do some big socializing, make sure you set aside some solo time to process whatever you’ve been feeling or learning. Everything has its energetic counterpart. If you do things in moderation, you can have a little bit of everything. Balance isn’t about denying yourself what you want — it’s about finding ways to make whatever you do more sustainable.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) It’s so important to feel like you can come home to yourself at the end of a long day — no matter where you’re sleeping or who you’re with. Because home isn’t always about location or structure, but rather a state of mind. Prioritize taking care of yourself and incorporate some loving affirmations into your routine this week. You deserve to trust, love, and respect yourself no matter what. How can you start strengthening that type of relationship with your higher self?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Your career and finance goals don’t exist in a vacuum, so they shouldn’t necessarily be a solo mission. Put your social sparkle and diplomatic charm to good use and do some networking this week. Reach out to a potential mentor for advice or an old colleague for a reference. However you choose to connect, you can most certainly start building professional momentum with the help of some collaborative efforts, so don’t be afraid to initiate a conversation and make a connection stronger.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) To be cringe is to be free, right? Challenge yourself to embrace your embarrassing feelings, nerdy interests, and vulnerable desires this week, no matter how silly it feels to lean into these things instead of trying to hide them. The more real you are, the more people will be magnetically drawn to you. Sure, your truth might be divisive to some — but it’ll make the right kind of attention flow in your direction.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You can only spend so much time worrying about the ins and outs of your personal issues before you get stir-crazy for your next adventure. Leo season is bringing out your most free-spirited nature, inspiring you to chase a new or more aspirational goal. With that in mind, get out of your head and into the moment by trying something you’ve never done before. You’ll be amazed by how easily you can shift a mood through a spontaneous act of fearlessness.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) People are going to show you their true colors this week, and when they do, make sure you don’t intentionally turn and face the other direction. Right now, you may have no choice but to take what’s been put on the table and see what you can make out of it — whether that means acknowledging something difficult in a relationship or being open about your own opinions. If you move with honesty, there are few problems you won’t be able to solve.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Between relationships, your career, and your social life, you’ve got a lot of obligations to balance at once this week. While you may not be able to add more hours to the day, you can start managing your time in a different and more effective way. Approach your schedule and routine with an open mind. Right now, your days and neuropathways are more malleable than you realize, so a little intention can change a whole trajectory.