Your Horoscope For The Week Of July 27 - August 2

Welcome to the last week of July! Mondays can be tough, and on this one in particular, communication might feel especially tense and emotional. Avoid heavy conversations during the afternoon if you can — but know that if you’re burning the midnight oil, late night chats can bring resolution and understanding. Simply sleeping on a disagreement can have a similar effect, too, even if you’ve been told to never go to sleep angry.

The moon enters quirky and visionary Aquarius on July 28, which means Wednesday’s full moon will mimic that sign’s energy. It’s time to get weird! This lunation is potent, so you’ll probably feel its forward-thinking and envelope-pushing vibrations through the days before and after. It’s time to ditch the status quo, embrace your independence, and be courageous enough to be your strange yet spectacular self.

The lunar buzz might kick you into a more action-oriented gear midweek, so seize the moment and use it to get on top of those goals. Once the moon enters sensitive and dreamy Pisces on Friday, you’ll be able to relax deeper into the transformative energy of the moment.

The whole weekend serves as a warm welcome for the month of August. Saturday is good vibes only, so enjoy it. Save responsibilities for Sunday, as this is a perfectly productive day that’s made up of equal parts creativity, motivation, and innovation.

Peep your weekly horoscope to find out how this week’s astrology will manifest for your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Connecting with something that makes you feel like you’re part of something bigger is exactly what’s going to get you back in touch with yourself this week. You’re a star, and stars are always shining amongst a whole galaxy of others. Build community, share resources, and be your most authentic self. That’s the best way to draw in the people and opportunities that are aligned with your vibe.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Your home is the foundation for everything else in your life, so it deserves just as much effort and energy as your public-facing endeavors this week. The more you pour into the people, places, and things that bring you comfort and security, the more success you can build for yourself in the outside world. A place to rest after a long day — whether literally or metaphorically — is what’ll keep you on your game.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) A sudden idea or random conversation could spark some serious inspiration this week, allowing your big-pictures goals to click into place. It feels good to lock in on something that genuinely excites you, doesn’t it? There’s a new path forward emerging now if you’re willing to work for it. Put yourself out there and take a risk. Sometimes making your own rules is the best way to get to the destination you’ve chosen for yourself.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Emotional breakthroughs incoming! Sure, they may come in the form of a triggering situation or result in some temporarily hurt feelings, but sometimes those are the moments that teach you the most. Either way, this growth arc is clearing out baggage and making space for more abundance in your life. Whether it’s a higher cash flow or deeper relationships, you’re pulling new resources into your orbit.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) If there was ever a time to quit worrying what people think, it’s right now. You have an opportunity to lean into your confidence and truly shine this week, so own every bit of your uniqueness, charisma, and talents. Being true to yourself might mean doing things outside your norm — but don’t let other people’s expectations dictate how you move. You’re free to evolve, and those closest to you should be able to keep up.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) This week has all sorts of blessings in the works for you — you simply may not be able to see how everything fits into the big picture yet. There’s magic going on behind the scenes, happening beyond what you can observe. A little trust in the universe can go a long way now. If you keep doing your part and staying on top of your responsibilities, it’ll be easier to welcome your energetic rewards.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Inspiration will never run dry if you know how to keep your cup full. This week, building some community can offer you exactly the type of rejuvenating energy you need to get your creative juices flowing again. Connect with people who share your outlook on life — and perhaps even some folks who can expand your sense of what’s possible, too. A bit of companionship and optimism will do wonders for your spirit.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, here's your horoscope for the week of July 27 to August 2, 2026. Lucky breaks and lucrative opportunities are surfacing in your career life this week, so make sure you’re in an emotional space to be able to accept these blessings fully. Clearing up anything that feels unsettled with loved ones will lift a big weight off your shoulders, whether you realized there was conflict or not. With a stable foundation beneath your feet, you can level up in a big way.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Open your mind and heart, because adventure awaits all those who seek it this week. Follow the threads that are pulling you toward new and exciting situations, even if it means ditching your comfort zone and taking a risk. If you think outside the box and allow yourself to speak freely, you might have some breakthroughs that change your perspective and open new doors of opportunity. Make people pleasing and second guessing a thing of the past.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) You’re experiencing a growth spurt of the internal sort this week — and it can help you understand emotions more deeply. Knowing why you feel and react to things the way you do will change the way you move, bringing more stability and clarity in all different areas of your life. We’re all just spiritual beings having a material experience, and right now, you’re finding a balance between worlds.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Gratitude check! Take a moment this week to show the people closest to you how thankful you are. Your partnerships are especially important now, and nurturing them will pay off tenfold in emotional rewards, support, and opportunities. You don’t have to be perfect in order to build close connections. You simply have to be you. By accepting yourself fully, you’ll have an easier time opening your heart to your loved ones — whether romantically or platonically.