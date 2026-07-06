Fourth of July weekend has come to an end, but all the planetary fireworks that got set off over the past week are still sending shockwaves through the cosmic scene. The moon enters bold and brazen Aries on Monday morning, just as the sun is squaring off with stern Saturn. Paired with Mercury retrograde, frustrating delays or knocks to your confidence could have you feeling a little testy. Remind yourself that life isn’t a race and you don’t need to prove yourself at the first sign of adversity.

By the middle of the week, the moon enters chill and hedonistic Taurus, giving everyone a taste for luxury and indulgence. However, when it comes to love, you’ll probably be craving the simple things, as relationship-oriented Venus dives into earthy and au naturale Virgo on Thursday. Practicality is akin to romance now, and helpful favors are a love language that everyone can appreciate.

As the weekend draws closer, Venus connects with wounded-healer comet Chiron and the deeply-cleansing South Node, meaning that it may be time to focus on healing your heart through release. You know the saying “if you love something, let it go”? Facing your fears and ditching your comfort zone can be a lot to ask for when it comes to love, but it’s important to do what you know makes sense and what feels most aligned in your heart.

There may be a lot weighing on you in the relationship department, but the moon hitting chatty and open-minded Gemini on Friday should lighten your mood and make it easier to yap through your feelings. Talking through whatever you’re feeling sensitive about can help you process and come to a place of peace. Mercury retrograde continues on through the whole next week, but the brightest moment of retrograde clarity comes on Sunday. That day, Mercury backspins right into the sun for a Mercury cazimi, which can catalyze meaningful intuitive breakthroughs and a deeper emotional understanding of whatever lessons this cosmic reversal has tried teaching you.

Read on for your full horoscope for the upcoming week of July 6 – 12, 2026.

Aries (March 21-April 19) There’s a lot happening this week, which is why it’s so important to stay grounded in your own reality. Focus on your goals, your presence, and your physical surroundings instead of getting caught up in other people’s narratives. Prioritizing your own needs this week could lead to some emotional breakthroughs, so listen to your intuition and allow yourself to explore your feelings freely.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Mercury retrograde has made communication look like a game of telephone, so you’ve got lots to process, sit with, and work through right now. Some quiet reflection at the start of the week can help you get your bearings, allowing you to take more ownership of your feelings as the week goes on. By the time the weekend hits, you’ll probably be in a better position to express yourself. Say what’s been on your mind.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Surveying other people for advice at the start of the week is a good way to gauge how you’re feeling about things and look at your situation fron a new perspective. However, other people’s perspectives aren’t yours — so it’s important to recenter yourself in whatever your true narrative is. No one knows what it’s like to be you except for you, so even the most well-intentioned input is irrelevant if it contradicts your truth.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Struggles to find your confidence at work could bring on some frustrations at the beginning of the week. It’s understandable, but don’t let these little dings and delays affect how you feel about yourself. Quit rereading your old text threads or questioning every decision you’re making. Challenges only make you stronger and give you a chance to show off your resilience. Embrace them.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Life is giving you lots to explore this week — mentally, spiritually, and physically — so squeeze the juice out of every learning experience, whether it’s big or small. A simple coffee date with a friend could become an existentially comforting connection, or a small win at work could open up new doors of opportunity. If you tap into your higher self, you’ll start traveling on a frequency of abundance.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Complications in relationships could have you feeling sensitive as the week begins — but throwing yourself into your passions, interests, or professional goals can help remind you that success doesn’t depend on having a baggage-free, no-strings-attached personal life. Growth can be alienating, but you have the power to change the narrative if you’re willing to initiate some meaningful conversations. Tap into the group chat and start connecting.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Work stress could easily bleed into relationships this week — but it’s up to you how entangled you want to let things get. Instead of taking home your professional baggage, think of your personal life as a healing retreat from your career-related frustrations. By simply setting some boundaries, you’ll find that you can see your desired career trajectory more clearly. Start making a plan and getting excited about the process.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) It’s easy to fantasize about faraway places and exciting new faces, but don’t run off to the circus just yet. This week is an important time to ensure your necessary responsibilities are taken care of and organized — all of which will allow you more freedom to explore in the future. You may not see it just yet but big doors are beginning to swing open for you. Who knows? It might just reinvigorate you to pursue some of your higher aspirations.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Relationship dynamics have probably gotten especially complicated lately, so even lighthearted connections could feel heavier than usual. It’s possible that some boundaries need to be set in order to protect your peace — but you can’t know where your limits lie if you never draw a line anywhere. What would it look like to have intimacy with someone that wasn’t crushed under the weight of past baggage?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) One-on-one time with people close to you has probably been less than ideal, as foot-in-mouth moments or general disagreements could bring tension where there would otherwise be peace. If you’re not seeing eye-to-eye with someone, blame Mercury retrograde. Interpersonal discord can be tough on your nervous system, so prioritize your health and well-being above all else. More clarity in relationships will likely develop naturally as a result.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Creativity is flowing for you this week, and casual conversations with friends, strangers, or colleagues could bring just the type of inspiration you needed but didn’t expect. However, with so much swirling through your head, you may have fallen behind on responsibilities. Use the weekend as an opportunity to adjust your schedule and catch up on your to-do list.