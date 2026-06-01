Happy June! This week begins on the heels of Sunday’s powerful full blue moon, so emotional hangovers aren’t outside the realm of possibility. Be gentle with yourself! Communication planet Mercury hits sensitive Cancer first thing on June 1, while the moon shifts into its opposite sign of Capricorn on the same afternoon. This could bring some tension between the way you conceptualize your feelings and your actual experience of them — but it can also help you make plans that feel aligned with both your head and your heart.

This lunar vibe can be quite productive in general, and paired with Tuesday’s empowering connection between the sun and get-sh*t-done Saturn, the first couple days of the week are fabulous for making headway on long-term goals and gathering the information you need to get ahead. Beware of mid-week brain fog on Wednesday though, as a square-off involving mental Mercury and delusion-loving Neptune can make it hard to see things clearly. Don’t fall for something that’s too good to be true.

As the weekend approaches, vibes get a lot sweeter and more sociable. The moon hits community-minded Aquarius on Thursday, making a series of positive and supportive connections with other planets. This is a wonderful time for professional networking, spending time with groups of friends, or doing something out in your neighborhood. Happy hours and brainstorming meetings could be both fun and fruitful.

Saturday night could bring some unexpected twists, whether via plans suddenly shifting or an unpredictable change of heart. Keep an open mind — sometimes surprises are a good thing. Plus, by this point, the moon will have entered dreamy Pisces, lighting up everyone’s imaginations and making people a little less rigid about logistics anyway. You’ll be more prone to romantic daydreams and inspiring creative ideas, so enjoy the magic.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) You can use your social skills to get things done effectively this week, Aries. You just need to call on a little bit of extra compassion and care in the way you communicate. Tap into your emotional intelligence and bring some softness to your interactions, whether you’re discussing professional matters with colleagues or having a chat over drinks with friends. You’ll find that people are much more agreeable that way.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Your compass is fixed on the direction of growth this week, but inner and outer expansion doesn’t happen in a vacuum. Call the people around you into conversation, whether for a listening ear to bounce ideas off of or as a source of wisdom. The world around you has as much to teach you as the books you read and the courses you take. Listen to the signs and use the resources at your disposal.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Emotions run deep as you head into this week, especially being fresh off the full moon of your birthday season. But you can ground yourself by identifying the things you can and can’t control, and only focusing on what you can. Thinking practically and dedicating yourself to tangible endeavors will help to balance out your feelings and get back in tune with your goals.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Relationships are a two-way street, so it’s up to you to make sure that your needs, concerns, and desires are being made known. Whether it’s a business partner or a lover, it’s time to carve out some one-on-one time and open up about what you want. It’s not always easy to get vulnerable or ask people to step up, but doing so will build a stronger foundation and help your relationships grow.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Don’t force yourself to stick to your usual schedule this week if your current needs require some adjustments. Maybe you’re trying to squeeze in an influx of social events or realizing that your batteries could use a recharge. Either way, embrace a more fluid approach to your routine. Being able to go with the flow and honor your day-to-day needs is the real key to staying on top of your tasks.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) You’re making meaningful connections left and right this week, so lean into your social side and start building some community. Leaning into your hobbies or health routines can lead you to like-minded people, so hit up a workout class or ceramics studio and put yourself out there. Take advantage of the enriching opportunities that are available to you, and you’ll find that even more doors begin to open. Trust the flow.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) You’ve got big goals and aspirations emerging this week, so it’s a good time to do some planning and visualization around where you’d like to steer your career. However, don’t get so focused on these external endeavors that you neglect your inner needs. It’s important to make plans that feel aligned with what’s in your heart. Build a solid emotional foundation that can withstand your lofty professional ambitions.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, this is your horoscope for the week of June 1 – 7, 2026. You’re stepping into a period of mental expansion this week, allowing you to see things from new and more compassionate perspectives. You’re soaking up and integrating the wisdom from your recent life experiences. Your head may be in the stars, but keep your feet on the ground. Balance this galaxy-brained moment with a conscious awareness of what’s happening in the present.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Relationships have been a topic of examination for you recently, and you may be feeling ready to get beneath the surface and start talking about whatever’s been unspoken. If you need to set some interpersonal boundaries or address some buried feelings, this is an empowering week to do it. You may not come to a perfectly clear conclusion — emotions are messy, after all — but the honesty will feel like a weight lifted off your chest.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) You’re stepping into this week feeling empowered and ready to be exactly who you are. Honor your feelings, wherever those may land right now, and don’t be shy about expressing yourself. This is a great week to practice prioritizing your own needs and making them known to those around you. When you treat yourself with care and respect, other people will follow suit.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Part of the creative process is giving yourself an opportunity to refill your cup and keep inspiration flowing, so listen to your needs throughout the week and adjust your schedule accordingly. You may feel like you need a retreat from the outside world at the start of the week, so take some time to yourself. Once you’ve recharged, you’ll be ready to jump right back into the flow. It’s all about balance.