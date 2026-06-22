Your Horoscope For The Week Of June 22 – 28

Happy Cancer season and summertime, star babes! The summer solstice on June 21 kicked off a change in both astrological and astronomical seasons, setting the stage for a beautiful and more heart-centric fresh start this week.

The first half of the week brings some positively lovely cosmic connections, as the sun makes a trine to the North Node of Destiny, while lover Venus makes a trine to get-serious Saturn. Now’s a time to commit to what matters to you, have faith in your purpose, and challenge yourself to move with an open heart.

By Wednesday, the moon dips into moody and mysterious Scorpio, blowing a kiss to the sun in the fellow water sign of Cancer. This transit can intensify your feelings but also greatly heighten intuition, so trust your emotional instincts midweek. Just don’t let yourself get overly caught up in your fantasies, as a squabble between the sun and illusive Neptune can make everyone a little more prone to delusion and confusion during these few days as well.

Look forward to a feel-good weekend, as the moon blows a sweet kiss to lucky Jupiter on Friday morning just before it dives into party-hardy Sagittarius, casting an optimistic and adventurous glow over the coming days. If you expect good things to happen, they probably will. Saturday’s vibes are equal parts productive, exciting, and romantic, so channel your energy into whatever lights your fire, as the world is your oyster.

Sunday’s alignment between go-getter Mars and abundant Jupiter brings one last lovely motivation boost before Mercury retrograde hits the following day, allowing you to tie up loose ends or make some final moves before this logistically-messy backspin starts mixing everyone’s signals. Later that day, Mars enters busy-bodied Gemini, offering more mental energy for intellectual pursuits.

Read on for your weekly horoscope.

Aries (March 21-April 19) The nostalgic energy of summer has you tapping into your softer side this week, so don’t be surprised if you’re feeling a little more sensitive than usual. A lot of positive emotional processing can take place if you’re honest with yourself and allow your feelings to flow. Another plus side to this emotional surplus is that it’s fueling your creativity in a big way too, so lean into the inspired vibe and create some heart-centered magic.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) The change in season has you feeling a little more social and outgoing, so it’s a fabulous time to reach out to your close friends and do some catching up. Getting more connected to the people you care about will make you feel more in tune with yourself. Extending an olive branch is the perfect way to rebuild any lost trust too, and doing so will give you the power to make your relationships more emotional and meaningful than they’ve been before.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Financial matters may be grabbing your attention right now, and the best way to manage is to come up with a solid and practical plan to get where you need to be. You have a chance to get into a flow state with your to-do list and feel truly productive before Mercury retrograde starts next week, so block off some work time, send off a few emails, and book a few meetings that’ll help you reach your money goals.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Happy Cancer season! This week gently launches you into a more creative and self-expressive space, so don’t be afraid to step into the spotlight and give your inspiration a little more room to take form. Your vibes and ideas feel especially fresh and exciting, so soak up their magic while also giving them some structure. Jotting down the things you’re daydreaming about will ensure you don’t forget about them before you can start bringing them into reality.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) It’s been a highly social month for you, so don’t be surprised if you feel like your batteries could use a recharge this week. Some time at home tidying up your space or simply enjoying some evenings on the couch will feel especially rejuvenated and grounding. If you take some time to reconnect with yourself, you’ll find that inspiration starts flowing by the end of the week, making you feel like your charismatic and confident self again.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) It’s fun having lots of friends and acquaintances to chit chat and hang out with. However, you’re feeling the power of quality over quantity in your social life this week. Emotionally-open and trusting relations will feel a lot more valuable than surface-level connections, so lean into deeper conversations instead of exhausting yourself on shallow gossip. Fostering your closest friendships now will pay off.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Your financial situation is your biggest motivation to get ahead at work right now, so start crunching some numbers and looking ahead at possible paths forward in your professional life. More lucrative opportunities could arise through social connections this week, so stay open to new introductions and ask questions if you think someone could offer some valuable insight. You’ve got plenty of options, so trust that you’ll find yourself in the right place at the right time.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You’ve undergone a lot of internal changes lately, but you’re probably feeling more and more at ease with yourself this week. Clarity around your views and feelings should be easy to tap into now, so speak your truth and don’t worry about what others might think of the new you. Transformation is part of life and you know it, so embrace change as a marker of your growth. This will set an example for everyone else who might be less willing to shed their own skins.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You’re being called to dive beneath the surface of your feelings right now, but that endeavor might require a little bit of solitude to start with. A few days of downtime midweek can help clear your head of other people’s opinions and tune into your intuition more clearly. If you give yourself space to find your inner voice, you’ll find that you bounce back into yourself with a renewed sense of self. Sometimes the loudest kind of confidence grows from the quietest moments of reflection.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) The importance of your relationships is coming into full view this week, so practice gratitude for the people in your life in whatever ways feel right. Spend some quality time with someone special or send a heartfelt text to a friend you haven’t seen in a while. This open-hearted mindset will make socializing easier too, so say yes to an invite to a community event or a group hang with your crew. You’ll find that immersing yourself in a crowd will feel more fulfilling than usual.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Getting yourself organized and promoting more productivity in your life is feeling like a more and more important goal as the days pass, and a good place to start is in your career. Tie up loose ends on work projects or initiate any important conversations that need to be had. Doing so now and not waiting until after Mercury retrograde starts next week will give you a better chance of hitting a stride and reaching a successful conclusion. Use your networking skills to make magic.