We’re transitioning from the first half of 2026 into the last, and this week is packed with cosmic shake-ups from start to finish. Things kick off with a double-whammy — Mercury retrograde starts on Monday alongside summer’s first full moon. This retrograde is taking place in sensitive Cancer, mixing up logistics and clouding communication for the next few weeks. Meanwhile, the full moon is hitting across the zodiac in hardworking Capricorn, bringing your material goals into focus and asking you to assess whether you’re on track to where you want to be.

The following day, expansion-oriented Jupiter enters confident and charismatic Leo — one of the defining transits of this year. Prepare to more deeply explore your passions and unpack your relationship to being perceived. The moon enters free-thinking Aquarius shortly after, making the middle of the week a time to think outside the box and approach your feelings from a less conventional standpoint. What if you chose to do things differently and live life by your own set of rules?

Emotions cut through the logic by Friday, as the moon dips into dreamy and intuitive Pisces, setting the stage for a sensitive and messy weekend. Warrior Mars is colliding with wild-child Uranus on July 4, both of which will square off with the moon — catalyzing one of the most intense cosmic shake-ups of the summer. However, this alignment is also activating an ongoing connection between dreamy Neptune and transformational Pluto, so these twists and turns are paving the way for a collective new beginning.

Read on for your weekly horoscope, because there’s a lot of cosmic energy to work with.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Summer has your mind on creature comforts and relaxation, but the full moon asks you to shift your focus onto bigger goals. It’s important not to get complacent or stuck in the dream space when it comes to your ambitions. Tangible plans require realistic paths forward. Think through what connections, conversations, and choices need to be made to get you where you want to be.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) You tend to get too comfortable in your comfort zone, but this week could inspire you to take some more risks. However, you don’t have to swing the pendulum all the way in the opposite direction. Keep your Taurean sensibilities on lock and avoid making rash moves — especially when it comes to finances. Even if something comes up that shakes up your bank account, there’s no reason to react out of panic. A level head generates the best ideas.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) There’s so much going on beneath the surface of your emotional exterior this week. If you don’t find a healthy release for all these full moon feelings, you may find yourself feeling like a Fourth of July firecracker. Your job is to acknowledge the internal changes taking place within you and stay present with the way your vibe is evolving. If you’re not in tune with yourself, you might end up behaving in ways that aren’t true to you. Know your motivations.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) There’s a lot to be learned from your relationships this week, as the people around you can serve as a helpful mirror to the things you need to examine within yourself. However, once you get a good look at your reflection, you may want to do that processing solo. For every breakthrough you have with someone else, take some time to work through it in solitude. Journaling, meditation, or introspective walks can be helpful ways to tune into yourself.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Social opportunities could start blowing up unexpectedly, so it’ll be helpful to leave some wiggle room in your schedule in case you need to drop or add something at the last minute. It’s important to stay on top of your responsibilities, but don’t be so busy that you miss out on life’s synchronicities. Being in the right place at the right time could bring some exciting new connections into your life, whether romantically, professionally, or otherwise.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Your efficiency is one of your superpowers, but right now, your creativity may be an underrated and underrepresented gift. Leaning into the things that inspire you can keep you grounded in yourself, no matter what chaos ensues in other parts of your life. By staying authentic in your self-expression and artistic vision, you’ll find that you’re virtually unshakeable — because the world can turn itself upside down, but no one can take your spark from you.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Big dreams are materializing in your mind this week, inspiring you to reach further and stretch yourself wider than you normally would. But before you venture off toward finding greener pastures, it’s important to have a solid foundation beneath your feet. Are there parts of your personal life that feel unresolved or shaky? Right now is a good time to clear your conscience, create a safe space for yourself, and extend an olive branch in any situation that feels strained.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, this is your horoscope for the week of June 29 - July 5. It’s not easy being vulnerable, but sometimes simply saying what you’ve been feeling for so long is the best way to free yourself from the hold that secrets have on you. Practice putting your emotions into words now so that if and when feelings get more complicated, you have a good idea of how to express yourself. Keeping everything bottled up will only make things feel like a bigger deal than they really are.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Unexpected twists in relationships could bring out your wild side, making it hard to resist the urge to act on your impulses. Unfortunately, being rash can sometimes lead to unwanted consequences. Think through your feelings and do your best to see things from other people’s points of view instead of reacting emotionally. Grounding yourself in your physical reality is a good way to slow your pace. Feel the ground beneath your feet, observe your surroundings, and stay present.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) The full moon in your sign is helping you shed old skins and release old versions of yourself that no longer resonate. You have an opportunity to grow if you’re willing to look at your reflection with honesty. While you may have a tendency to distract yourself through your work, try to stay present with whatever emotions arise now. Your progress is tangible, so shoving your feelings aside isn’t worth losing out on the things you’re learning.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) One of the best things you can do for your romantic and creative life now is to turn down the chatter from everyone around you. When you retreat from the outside world and listen to your inner self, where is your spirit being called? What’s making you feel alive and inspired? Release yourself from any expectations and practice simply following your heart. Right now, that’s the best way to ensure you’re heading in the right direction.